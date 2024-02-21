Dundee pub taken to court over illegal Sky Sports football broadcasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pub taken to court over illegal Sky Sports football broadcasts

The Logie Bar has been told to pay the broadcaster £10,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Logie Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The Logie Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee pub has been taken to court for broadcasting Sky Sports football matches illegally.

The Logie Bar on Logie Street has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 in damages after a ruling by the Court of Session.

The broadcasting giant launched the action against the Logie Bar and manager David Miller over claims it had infringed on copyright by broadcasting Sky Sports on October 29 last year.

Games on TV that day included the Manchester United v Manchester City derby.

The court also awarded Sky a permanent interdict preventing Mr Miller, or anyone acting on his behalf, from showing Sky Sports until an agreement is in place.

Logie Bar third pub in Dundee to face Sky Sports court action

It is at least the third bar in Dundee to be taken to court by Sky in recent months for showing sports illegally.

The Snug Bar on Church Street was ordered to pay £10,000 in expenses last June for a similar breach.

The Last Tram in Lochee was told to pay the same amount in August.

Sky says it has arranged to visit hundreds of pubs across the UK that have been reported for illegally showing its programming each week.

Sara Stewart, head of compliance at Sky Business, said: “Now more than ever it’s important to protect the investment of our customers.

lo The bar was showing Sky Sports illegally. Image: Shutterstock

“Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“We actively visit thousands of pubs every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hard-working Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs to Sky, and/or losing their personal licence.”

The Courier has approached Mr Miller for comment about the Logie Bar ruling.

Conversation