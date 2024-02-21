Dundee pub taken to court over illegal Sky Sports football broadcasts

A Dundee pub has been taken to court for broadcasting Sky Sports football matches illegally.

The Logie Bar on Logie Street has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 in damages after a ruling by the Court of Session.

The broadcasting giant launched the action against the Logie Bar and manager David Miller over claims it had infringed on copyright by broadcasting Sky Sports on October 29 last year.

Games on TV that day included the Manchester United v Manchester City derby.

The court also awarded Sky a permanent interdict preventing Mr Miller, or anyone acting on his behalf, from showing Sky Sports until an agreement is in place.

Logie Bar third pub in Dundee to face Sky Sports court action

It is at least the third bar in Dundee to be taken to court by Sky in recent months for showing sports illegally.

The Snug Bar on Church Street was ordered to pay £10,000 in expenses last June for a similar breach.

The Last Tram in Lochee was told to pay the same amount in August.

Sky says it has arranged to visit hundreds of pubs across the UK that have been reported for illegally showing its programming each week.

Sara Stewart, head of compliance at Sky Business, said: “Now more than ever it’s important to protect the investment of our customers.

“Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“We actively visit thousands of pubs every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hard-working Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs to Sky, and/or losing their personal licence.”

The Courier has approached Mr Miller for comment about the Logie Bar ruling.