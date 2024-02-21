Hopes dashed for Fife’s first eco-cemetery as appeal rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes dashed for Fife’s first eco-cemetery as appeal rejected

An East Neuk funeral director wanted to create the green burial site on Elie Estate.

By Claire Warrender
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard. Image: Google Street View.

A bid to create Fife’s first eco-cemetery has been scuppered after an appeal hearing ruled it’s planned for the wrong place.

A Holyrood reporter acknowledged a green burial site in the East Neuk would provide a valuable service.

However, he said the development within a walled garden at Elie Estate would result in traffic and parking problems and negatively affect residents.

Four nuns are already buried on the site of the proposed Elie eco-cemetery.
Four nuns are already buried on the site of the proposed Fife eco-cemetery but the appeal was dismissed.

North east Fife councillors refused the application by Elie-based funeral director Alan Stephen in December.

And the Scottish Government official has now upheld that decision following an appeal.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, reporter Stephen Hall says: “I accept the proposed development would provide a valuable facility.

“But I am not satisfied there is an over-riding need for it to be located here.”

Fife eco-cemetery appeal ruling follows visitor number concerns

Mr Stephen wanted to create an alternative to conventional funerals.

He aimed to provide a peaceful area for the interment of coffins and ashes on land he already owns.

And his plan also included an area for quiet reflection.

The site of the planned Elie eco-cemetery
The site of the planned Elie eco-cemetery where refusal was the subject of an appeal. Image Google Maps.

However, while he predicted no more than two burials per month, the reporter said there was no way of controlling numbers.

Funeral corteges would have to travel up a narrow access road with few passing places.

They would then enter a semi-private courtyard, which is home to five families and has little in the way of parking.

Plan would cause ‘noise, disturbance and loss of privacy’

Mr Hall said therefore: “The proposed use could potentially entail numerous visitors passing through the semi-domestic and semi-private courtyard on burial days.

“This would change the character of this space.

“And it could also damage the amenity of residents through additional noise and disturbance, and loss of privacy.”

The eco-cemetery application received 28 letters of objection, along with 35 letters of support.

And Mr Stephen’s agents say the committee report did not highlight the supportive comments, including from the council’s own bereavement service and other Fife funeral directors.

There are around 900 burials a year in Fife. However, there is little space remaining for new plots.

And a recent survey found there will be no cemetery capacity left within 80 years without action.

