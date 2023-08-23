Plans for Fife’s first eco-cemetery refused over road safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for Fife’s first eco-cemetery refused over road safety fears

The site on Elie Estate would have provided a green alternative to conventional cemeteries, with no headstones or buildings.

By Claire Warrender
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard
The access road to the proposed Elie eco-cemetery was described as substandard. Image: Google Street View.

Plans for Fife’s first eco-cemetery have been killed off amid road safety fears.

Councillors had grave concerns over a “substandard” access road to the green burial site within the grounds of Elie Estate.

Elie-based funeral director Alan Stephen hoped to create an alternative option to conventional cemeteries.

And his idea was to provide a peaceful area for the interment of coffins and ashes on land he already owns.

However, the narrow entrance road has few passing places and cannot be widened.

Transportation officers also said it would be difficult to manoeuvre out of the proposed parking area as there is no room to turn.

No way to control number of vehicles accessing Elie eco-cemetery

Mr Stephen intended to provide no more than two burials per month.

And he said there would be little impact on the site’s appearance with no headstones or buildings.

Animals would continue to graze and relatives could plant trees.

The site of the planned Elie eco-cemetery
The site of the planned Elie eco-cemetery. Image Google Maps.

But councillors heard there was no way to control the number of vehicles entering and leaving the site, which is already occupied by 30 homes and businesses.

Council solicitor Steven Paterson said: “We can’t restrict the number of mourners or other parties visiting.

“Matters of road and pedestrian safety are of particular importance to this community.”

Biodegradable coffins

The Elie eco-cemetery application received 28 letters of objection.

However there were also 35 letters of support, many citing the lack of alternative burial provision in the area.

There are around 900 burials a year in Fife.

And a recent survey found there will be no cemetery capacity left within 80 years without action.

In his application letter, Mr Stephen said: “We would like to open the area as a green burial site with biodegradable coffins etc and no headstones.

Four nuns are already buried on the site of the proposed Elie eco-cemetery.
Four nuns are already buried on the site of the proposed Elie eco-cemetery.

“There will be an area for quiet reflection and an information area for the names of the deceased buried in the grounds.

“We would like to welcome people who wish to be laid to rest in this quiet peaceful area.”

Elie Estate surrounds Elie House, which was used as a convent from the 1950s to the 80s.

And four nuns who died there are buried on the consecrated site.

