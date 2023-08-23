Plans for Fife’s first eco-cemetery refused over road safety fears

Plans for Fife’s first eco-cemetery have been killed off amid road safety fears.

Councillors had grave concerns over a “substandard” access road to the green burial site within the grounds of Elie Estate.

Elie-based funeral director Alan Stephen hoped to create an alternative option to conventional cemeteries.

And his idea was to provide a peaceful area for the interment of coffins and ashes on land he already owns.

However, the narrow entrance road has few passing places and cannot be widened.

Transportation officers also said it would be difficult to manoeuvre out of the proposed parking area as there is no room to turn.

No way to control number of vehicles accessing Elie eco-cemetery

Mr Stephen intended to provide no more than two burials per month.

And he said there would be little impact on the site’s appearance with no headstones or buildings.

Animals would continue to graze and relatives could plant trees.

But councillors heard there was no way to control the number of vehicles entering and leaving the site, which is already occupied by 30 homes and businesses.

Council solicitor Steven Paterson said: “We can’t restrict the number of mourners or other parties visiting.

“Matters of road and pedestrian safety are of particular importance to this community.”

Biodegradable coffins

The Elie eco-cemetery application received 28 letters of objection.

However there were also 35 letters of support, many citing the lack of alternative burial provision in the area.

There are around 900 burials a year in Fife.

And a recent survey found there will be no cemetery capacity left within 80 years without action.

In his application letter, Mr Stephen said: “We would like to open the area as a green burial site with biodegradable coffins etc and no headstones.

“There will be an area for quiet reflection and an information area for the names of the deceased buried in the grounds.

“We would like to welcome people who wish to be laid to rest in this quiet peaceful area.”

Elie Estate surrounds Elie House, which was used as a convent from the 1950s to the 80s.

And four nuns who died there are buried on the consecrated site.