Dundee pair admit racially abusing First Minister Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee pair admit racially abusing First Minister Humza Yousaf

Tracie Currie and Carl O'Brien also admitted abusing local SNP politicians Shona Robison and Chris Law.

By Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland
The pair racially abused First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: .Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The pair racially abused First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: .Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Two people have admitted racially abusing Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf and hurling offensive remarks at other SNP politicians.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Tracie Currie, 35, and Carl O’Brien, 25, pled guilty to racially abusing Mr Yousaf in the city on February 25.

Court papers detailed how the pair repeatedly made racist remarks about Mr Yousaf and prejudiced comments about religion in the city’s Seagate.

Following this, they directed verbal abuse towards local SNP MSP Shona Robison, who is now Deputy First Minister, and MP Chris Law at the party’s parliamentary office on Old Glamis Road on the same day.

 

The court papers state O’Brien also repeatedly phoned the Dundee SNP parliamentary office and made offensive remarks the previous day, on February 24.

Nominations for the SNP leadership contest closed that day and Mr Yousaf was one of three candidates.

Currie pled not guilty to resisting arrest and struggling outside a police station on Bell Street in Dundee, as well as being in possession of cocaine, which the Crown accepted.

O’Brien denied a further charge of threatening and abusive behaviour, which was accepted.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued bail on Currie and O’Brien and they will appear in court again on October 3.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Out my nut' and serial sex pest
The youngster threatened to release source codes for a Grand Theft Auto release.
Jury finds teenager responsible for hacking spree and Grand Theft Auto leak threat
McCredie suffered a blow-out which caused his tyre to 'disintegrate' but he kept driving. Image: Shutterstock file picture.
Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in 'disintegrating' car
Dundee high speed police chase
Joyrider on 'self-destruct course' jailed for high-speed Arbroath-to-Dundee police chase
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook.
Gangland enforcer jailed for terrifying Tayside couple over son's drug debt
Amanda Fleming
Dundee woman’s crisp bag SIM card prison smuggling plot smashed by guards
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Knifemen jailed and mixed-language abuse
Sean Mitchell.
Dundee labourer jailed for raping woman in city
Network Rail facing criminal charges over Stonehaven rail tragedy
Ben Kelbie was handed an extended sentence. Image: Facebook
Angus shop raider left teenage worker traumatised after terrifying armed robbery