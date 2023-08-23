Graeme’s 150-mile Angus glens cycle on course to pass £10k for child cancer charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Graeme’s 150-mile Angus glens cycle on course to pass £10k for child cancer charity

Graeme Dear marked his 67th birthday by cycling to raise money for Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs, a charity set up by his nephew and wife after the loss of their son to childhood cancer.

By Graham Brown
Gary Thompson, Kris Dear (centre) and Graeme Dear (right) on the opening leg of the 150-mile ride.
Gary Thompson, Kris Dear (centre) and Graeme Dear (right) on the opening leg of the 150-mile ride. Image: Martin Dear

A little boy’s legacy which has already helped hundreds of families through the agony of childhood cancer has inspired an epic £10,000 fundraising cycle ride across the five glens of Angus.

Graeme Dear is exhausted but delighted after the 150-mile challenge which saw him climb the equivalent of Ben Nevis on each of two days in the saddle.

And the 67-year-old is on course to smash through the five-figure fundraising barrier for Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs.

Heartbroken couple set up charity to support others

The charity was borne out of tragedy for a young couple in the wider Dear family.

Graeme’s nephew Kris Dear and his wife, Hollie, lost their three-year-old son, Hamish, to an aggressive form of childhood cancer in 2015 after a brave nine-month battle.

Hollie and Kris Dear with son Hamish.
Hollie and Kris Dear with their son, Hamish. Image: Supplied

The couple, from Tarves in rural Aberdeenshire, gave his name to the charity set up to provide short breaks, gifts and play equipment to other families facing child cancer.

And last year Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs passed the remarkable milestone of delivering a quarter of a million pounds of support.

It has helped around 100 families in each of the six years since being set up.

‘Now or never’ challenge

Retired microbiologist Graeme, who hails from Forfar but is now based in Scone, came up with the Angus glens cycle challenge to help the good work of the charity.

“It was planned some time ago then Covid struck, so it was now or never,” said Graeme.

“The distance wasn’t the real challenge.

“It was the amount of climbing which for me, as an OAP shaped more like a fridge on a bike rather than a Tour de France rider, was really tough.”

Graeme Dear and Lotte during the Angus glens cycle challenge
A welcome rest stop for Graeme and Lotte heading to Prosen.

And he admitted Hamish’s inspirational parents had spurred him up the hills.

“As one of Kris’ uncles its important to me and our family that we continue to support Hollie and Kris’ great work in memory of Hamish,” he said.

A weekend Angus weather warning delayed the scheduled start by a day.

But Graeme was soon back on familiar roads where he used to deliver milk in his schooldays.

“It was pretty brutal during horrendous weather between Isla and Prosen but then cleared up from Prosen village onwards,” he said.

“A bit windy at times but we got through it.

“The total miles for the two days was 150.51 and 9,148ft of climbing.”

On the first leg, Hamish’s dad and Gary Thompson from the Anchor Hotel in Johnshaven also tackled Glen Esk and Glen Ogil.

Kris Dear taking part in the charity cycle
Hamish Dear’s dad, Kris joined Graeme for part of the glens trek. Image: Martin Dear

Meigle cyclist Lotte Deubel also joined Graeme for part of the challenge after seeing a flyer for the fundraiser and asking if she could be involved.

Graeme even managed to drop in on a nonagenrian uncle en route to the head of Glen Esk.

The glens of Prosen, Isla and Clova were ticked off in the second 75-mile day.

JustGiving page

Graeme said he was grateful for all of the support crew who helped during the challenge and everyone who has donated.

A JustGiving page is still open for anyone who wants to support the challenge.

It is sitting at five times its £2,000 target and you can donate to it at www.justgiving.com/page/graeme-dear-cycle-challenge

Dear family charity cycle at Forfar Loch.
The young cyclists of the Dear family at Forfar Loch. Image: Martin Dear

Closer to home, the youngest generation of Dear family cyclists contributed hundreds of pounds to the total with their own summer mini biking challenge around Forfar Loch.

“I’m blown away by the generosity and we will break the £10,000,” said Graeme.

Martin Dear captured the action from the two-day challenge.

Graeme Dear and Lotte during the Angus glens cycle challenge for Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs
Graeme and Lotte enjoy a well-earned stop in Glen Clova.
Graeme Dear Angus glens cycle challenge for Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs
Popping in on relatives near Brechin.
Graeme Dear Angus glens cycle challenge for Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs
The end of day one for Kris, Gary and Graeme.
Kris Dear during the Angus glens cycle challenge for Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs
Kris Dear back on a bike for the first time in years.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A sign warning of unexploded ordnance at the former Montrose RAF base.
Unexploded ordnance warning at former RAF Montrose site
Dundee high speed police chase
Joyrider on 'self-destruct course' jailed for high-speed Arbroath-to-Dundee police chase
Henry Dawes is preparing to open his fifth Domino's outlet in Dundee and Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Meet the Porsche racer behind Tayside's Domino's Pizza success story
Photograph of Agnes Boardman.
Agnes Boardman: Arbroath-born theatre director and performer dies aged 82
Network Rail facing criminal charges over Stonehaven rail tragedy
Ben Kelbie was handed an extended sentence. Image: Facebook
Angus shop raider left teenage worker traumatised after terrifying armed robbery
drug deaths scotland
Dundee charts record fall in drug deaths as Scotland-wide figure declines
Steven McDiarmid.
Forfar man jailed for domestic abuse and non-harassment breaches
Pupils at Monifieth High when the school finally opened in August 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show 'striking' £2m Monifieth High School ahead of opening day in 1979
Missing Person Arleta Fabiszwska traced
Missing Montrose woman, 33, traced safe and well