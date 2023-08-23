Graeme’s 150-mile Angus glens cycle on course to pass £10k for child cancer charity

A little boy’s legacy which has already helped hundreds of families through the agony of childhood cancer has inspired an epic £10,000 fundraising cycle ride across the five glens of Angus.

Graeme Dear is exhausted but delighted after the 150-mile challenge which saw him climb the equivalent of Ben Nevis on each of two days in the saddle.

And the 67-year-old is on course to smash through the five-figure fundraising barrier for Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs.

Heartbroken couple set up charity to support others

The charity was borne out of tragedy for a young couple in the wider Dear family.

Graeme’s nephew Kris Dear and his wife, Hollie, lost their three-year-old son, Hamish, to an aggressive form of childhood cancer in 2015 after a brave nine-month battle.

The couple, from Tarves in rural Aberdeenshire, gave his name to the charity set up to provide short breaks, gifts and play equipment to other families facing child cancer.

And last year Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs passed the remarkable milestone of delivering a quarter of a million pounds of support.

It has helped around 100 families in each of the six years since being set up.

‘Now or never’ challenge

Retired microbiologist Graeme, who hails from Forfar but is now based in Scone, came up with the Angus glens cycle challenge to help the good work of the charity.

“It was planned some time ago then Covid struck, so it was now or never,” said Graeme.

“The distance wasn’t the real challenge.

“It was the amount of climbing which for me, as an OAP shaped more like a fridge on a bike rather than a Tour de France rider, was really tough.”

And he admitted Hamish’s inspirational parents had spurred him up the hills.

“As one of Kris’ uncles its important to me and our family that we continue to support Hollie and Kris’ great work in memory of Hamish,” he said.

A weekend Angus weather warning delayed the scheduled start by a day.

But Graeme was soon back on familiar roads where he used to deliver milk in his schooldays.

“It was pretty brutal during horrendous weather between Isla and Prosen but then cleared up from Prosen village onwards,” he said.

“A bit windy at times but we got through it.

“The total miles for the two days was 150.51 and 9,148ft of climbing.”

On the first leg, Hamish’s dad and Gary Thompson from the Anchor Hotel in Johnshaven also tackled Glen Esk and Glen Ogil.

Meigle cyclist Lotte Deubel also joined Graeme for part of the challenge after seeing a flyer for the fundraiser and asking if she could be involved.

Graeme even managed to drop in on a nonagenrian uncle en route to the head of Glen Esk.

The glens of Prosen, Isla and Clova were ticked off in the second 75-mile day.

JustGiving page

Graeme said he was grateful for all of the support crew who helped during the challenge and everyone who has donated.

A JustGiving page is still open for anyone who wants to support the challenge.

It is sitting at five times its £2,000 target and you can donate to it at www.justgiving.com/page/graeme-dear-cycle-challenge

Closer to home, the youngest generation of Dear family cyclists contributed hundreds of pounds to the total with their own summer mini biking challenge around Forfar Loch.

“I’m blown away by the generosity and we will break the £10,000,” said Graeme.

Martin Dear captured the action from the two-day challenge.