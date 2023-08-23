RAB DOUGLAS: Queen’s Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and Callan McKenna is one to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Queen’s Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and Callan McKenna is one to watch

The Arbroath coach has seen United's title rivals up close twice already this season.

Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna.
Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna was calm under pressure. Image: SNS.
By Rab Douglas

After Dundee United beat Arbroath on the first night of the Championship season you’d have thought the tangerine and black ribbons were being put on the trophy at Gayfield.

As good as United were that night, it was probably a case of them being at their best and us at our worst.

The picture has changed a bit since then.

Dunfermline took a point at Tannadice – and it should have been all three.

And Queen’s Park are three wins out of three.

Two of those have been against us.

United are still the favourites but I expect Queen’s Park to be there or thereabouts at the end.

As he did last season, Dom Thomas still drives them on.

Dom Thomas.
Dom Thomas. Image: SNS.

Owen Coyle had them going well.

But it’s total football now – passing it out from the back.

They look a bit better in all areas.

Don’t get me wrong, we should definitely have taken something from last Saturday’s game.

And you can only really start to make confident predictions after a round of fixtures are completed.

But United aren’t going to get things all their own way and Queen’s Park look built to stay the course.

Fair play to young Queen’s Park goalie, Callan McKenna.

It takes some amount of confidence to do a Cruyff turn in your own six-yard box when you’re getting closed down.

I must admit, it looked like Jermaine Hylton would get to him.

It was a much tighter situation for McKenna than the pass-back that Stevie May got a goal from when Mark Birighitti took too long last season.

He’s only 16 and already there’s talk of some big clubs being interested in him.

It’s clearly been coached into him to play out from the back and trust his ability with the ball at his feet.

There may well be a couple of times when it goes wrong for him but if you want to go to the very top of the game, that’s a key part of being a goalkeeper these days.

Sunday night’s fundraising event for Eddie Annand is going to be an emotional one.

It’s been a while since the 1998 band got back together.

I’ll be at Duck Slatterys, along with the likes of James Grady, Steve McCormick, Dave Rogers, Barry Smith, Lee Wilkie and Jocky Scott.

I knew the football family and the Dundee family would get behind Eddie when news came out that he has an incurable brain tumour.

Hopefully the place is packed and it will be a great trip down memory lane for an even greater cause.

Tickets cost £25 with all proceeds going to Eddie and his family. Click here for more information.

It’s not been a seamless transition from Ange Postecoglou to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic Park.

That’s probably to be expected given the injuries, the change in style and the players going in and out.

Celtic fans will be disappointed they don’t have the chance of another treble but the big picture is the Premiership and the Champions League.

On those fronts, Brendan has had the luxury of not rushing with his signings.

I’m expecting a couple of big ones before the transfer window shuts.

The interesting bit will be if he’s looking down south or beyond.

