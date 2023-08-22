Eddie Annand issues heartfelt thank you to Dundee fans and ex-team-mates after being ‘overwhelmed’ by response to news of incurable brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Annand issues heartfelt thank you to Dundee fans and ex-team-mates after being ‘overwhelmed’ by response to news of incurable brain tumour

The 1998 First Division winner will be back in Dundee this weekend.

By George Cran
Eddie Annand celebrates a Dundee goal.
Eddie Annand celebrates a Dundee goal.

Former Dundee star Eddie Annand has been overwhelmed by the response to news he is suffering from an incurable brain tumour.

A league winner with the Dark Blues in 1998, the striker was a firm fans favourite in his time in dark blue.

And messages have poured in from supporters and former team-mates and managers alike.

The 50-year-old spoke of a “hellish few months” after undergoing surgery to remove 92% of a 7cm tumour in his brain followed by chemotherapy.

Then in May he suffered a seizure at home and then had blood clots pressing on his heart and lungs.

Dundee return

Despite all that, Annand was in good spirits as he spoke to Courier Sport ahead of his return to the city this weekend.

He will be at Dens Park for the Premiership clash with Hearts on Sunday before taking centre-stage in a fundraising event alongside a host of his former team-mates at Duck Slatterys.

Annand with the First Division championship trophy in 1998.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming, to be honest,” Annand told Courier Sport of the response.

“I had Jim Duffy on the phone yesterday, Gerry Collins my ex-Thistle team-mate who I met in hospital, Jocky Scott phoned me, John McCormack as well.

“Ex-team-mates like Iain Anderson, big Steve McCormick, James Grady, Dave Rogers – I’ve been in touch with them all.

“Lee Sharp is a good mate and he’s been on the phone every other day.

“That’s been good and just to read it all just to realise how many people are supporting me has been overwhelming, to say the least.

Annand will be at Dens Park for Sunday’s clash with Hearts.

“So I’m looking forward to Sunday. I’m nervous as well, never done anything like this.

“Nobody knows what to say when they phone but it’s just the way it is.

“I hadn’t kept in touch with James Grady, we’d seen each other a few times, but you know how it goes.

“Then within five minutes of speaking we just start slagging each other!

“That’s a good thing.

“It will be good to see other people, guys like Steven Tweed and Willie Falconer on Sunday as well.

“Touched is an understatement.”

‘Special thanks’

Annand, too, had a message to all the Dundee fans who had been in touch over the past few weeks.

“I’ve had lots of messages from fans saying they were thinking about me and that’s been really nice,” he added.

“Difficult but nice.

“I’ll be at the game on Sunday against Hearts with family and friends before the night on Sunday.

“I just need to get my Dundee strip before the game!”

He added: “I want to wish all the Dundee fans all the best for the season and thank them for their messages to me, my wife and my kids at this difficult time.

“It’s much-appreciated.

“Dundee is the first club I look for in terms of results when Rangers aren’t playing, it’s a club I really do look out for.

“So I want to say a special thanks from me and my family to all the Dundee fans and I’ll see you all at the game on Sunday and the event on Sunday night.”

Sunday’s event will feature James Grady, Steve McCormack, Dave Rogers, Barry Smith, Rab Douglas and Lee Wilkie along with manager Jocky Scott, owner Peter Marr and others.

Tickets cost £25 with all proceeds going to Eddie Annand and his family. Click HERE for more information.

