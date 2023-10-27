Fife Council to claim back un-used burial lairs and stop pre-sales as cemeteries fill up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council to claim back un-used burial lairs and stop pre-sales as cemeteries fill up

Some cemeteries will be full in five years, with no lairs left in the region within 80.

By Claire Warrender
Largo Cemetery in Fife.
Largo Cemetery in Fife.

Fife Council is to halt the pre-sale of burial lairs in some cemeteries with immediate effect.

And many previously-sold unused lairs are being reclaimed in a bid to extend the lifespan of under-pressure graveyards.

All Fife cemeteries are expected to be full within 80 years without action.

Scoonie Cemetery in Leven has around four years of capacity left.
Scoonie Cemetery in Leven has around four years of capacity left.

And it is hoped the moves will ensure Fifers have the option to bury their dead for many decades to come.

The council’s bereavement services revealed seven cemeteries have less than five years left.

These include Scoonie Cemetery in Leven, St Monans, Kingsbarns and Boarhills.

And a further 11 will be full within the decade.

Kinghorn and Tulliallan cemeteries have no lairs left at all.

Search is on for locations for new Fife cemeteries

While 70% of funerals in Fife now involve cremations, bereavement services manager Liz Murphy said demand for burials remains constant, with around 900 a year.

Work to identify possible locations for new cemeteries has already started as a result.

And a range of other options are also being looked at.

It is hoped some cemeteries can be extended.

And options to develop green burial projects are also being examined.

Meanwhile, designated ash-scattering areas could be introduced throughout Fife.

Ms Murphy said stopping the pre-sale of lairs would only be introduced at cemeteries with less than 10 years’ capacity.

This will ease the pressure in those communities.

Reclaiming unused plots

Cemeteries are considered full if all lairs have been purchased – even when plots remain empty.

Fife Council is now reclaiming plots sold more than 50 years ago but never used if a successor cannot be found to claim burial rights.

Ms Murphy said: “There are 61 sites in Fife that are active, meaning there are still regular burials.

Fife cemeteries with less than 10 years capacity as of March 2021.
Fife cemeteries with less than 10 years capacity as of March 2021.

“Within the next 20 years, 16 cemeteries are nearing capacity, 11 cemeteries have less than 10 years, seven cemeteries have less than five years.”

What does the Fife public think?

The decisions have the support of the Fife community.

A online public consultation in February was viewed more then 3,000 times and attracted 228 responses.

Options put forward by the council included do nothing, extend current provision and create one cemetery for the whole of Fife.

More than 90% of respondents said do nothing was not an option.

Just over half agreed with stopping the pre-sale of lairs across all cemeteries.

And 71% agreed unused lairs should be retrieved.

Only 3% of people said the council should consider one large cemetery for Fife.

And this option does not form part of the new cemeteries action plan.

More from Fife

A section of Leven sea wall has collapsed
Stay away warning as part of Leven sea wall collapses
Main Street, Thornton. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall and parked car in Fife
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Elie fireworks are cancelled.
East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
The A92 is shut due to flooding. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A92 shut in north-east Fife due to severe flooding as other roads hit across…
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
Cardenden resident Chris King surveys the damage caused by the flood water to his property in August 2020.
Funding finally in place to replace inadequate Fife bridge three years on from major…
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some trains cancelled as wet weather hits Tayside and Fife - check if your…

Conversation