Scottish Government urged to overturn refusal of Fife’s first eco-cemetery

The Scottish Government is being urged to intervene in plans for Fife’s first eco-cemetery.

Councillors turned down an application for a green burial site on Elie Estate in the East Neuk in August, amid road safety fears.

They said they had concerns over a “substandard” access road where they would be unable to control the number of vehicles.

However, Elie-based funeral director Alan Stephen has now appealed the decision as he continues his bid to create an alternative to conventional funerals.

His idea is to provide a peaceful area for the interment of coffins and ashes on land he already owns.

There are around 900 burials a year in Fife.

And a recent survey found there will be no cemetery capacity left within 80 years without action.

Fife funeral directors support eco-cemetery plan

Mr Stephen says he will use biodegradable coffins and there will be no headstones.

He also plans an area for quiet reflection and an information area for the names of the deceased buried within the grounds.

The applicant predicts no more than two burials per month, all of which would take place between 10am and 4pm.

And he say this will not have a significant impact on the amount of traffic using the narrow access road.

The eco-cemetery application received 28 letters of objection, along with 35 letters of support.

And Mr Stephen’s agents say the committee report did not highlight the supportive comments, including from the council’s own bereavement service and other Fife funeral directors.

Council stands by refusal decision

People living near the proposed site fear they would be severely affected by traffic congestion outside their homes if the plan is approved.

They also cite safety issues due to the “substandard” access road.

Members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee agreed with the objectors.

They heard there was no way to control the number of mourners entering or leaving the site, which is already occupied by 30 homes and businesses.

And the council stands by its reasoning in its response to the Scottish Government reporter.

It says: “Any increase in vehicular trips over this substandard access would be to the detriment of road and pedestrian safety.”

A decision on the appeal will be issued in due course.