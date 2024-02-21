Raith Rovers confirm loan arrival of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft after winning signing battle with Dunfermline

Raith Rovers have completed the loan signing of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.

As exclusively revealed by The Courier, the Stark’s Park side have beaten off competition from Fife rivals Dunfermline to snap up the experienced stopper for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has played 13 times for Dundee this term and started as recently as a fortnight ago in the 2-0 defeat away to St Mirren.

But, with the likes of Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie now back in the fold after injuries, Ashcroft was told he could leave on loan this month.

The former Kilmarnock player spent four years at Dunfermline, where he was a firm fans’ favourite and wore the captain’s armband.

But that emotional connection with a return to the Pars was not strong enough to convince him to return to East End Park.

Instead, it is understood the prospect of being involved in a Championship title battle persuaded him to join Raith.

Rovers boss Ian Murray told the Raith Rovers website: “This is another good signing to help our squad.

‘Experience and competition’

“Lee is a player we identified a while ago and finally have secured his services.

“He will add more experience and competition into the squad going into the latter part of the season.

“Lee is an out-and-out defender and good in both boxes.

“Again, I’d like to thank the Raith Rovers board of directors for their continued backing in the loan market and Dundee FC for their part in the loan negotiations.

“Myself and the rest of the coaching staff look forward to working with Lee for the next few months.”

Murray has been keen on beefing up his defensive options since the departure of Dan O’Reilly for Partick Thistle last month.

And, with Keith Watson and Euan Murray now fit again after spells on the sidelines, the arrival of Ashcroft – as well as full-back James Brown – strengthens the Kirkcaldy outfit’s rearguard.

Ashcroft is the third player Raith have secured on loan from Dundee, with team-mates Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden having already made the move from Dens Park.