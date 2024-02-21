Raith Rovers confirm loan arrival of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft after winning signing battle with Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers confirm loan arrival of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft after winning signing battle with Dunfermline

The Fife rivals both held talks in a bid to snap up the experienced stopper.

By Iain Collin
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers have completed the loan signing of Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.

As exclusively revealed by The Courier, the Stark’s Park side have beaten off competition from Fife rivals Dunfermline to snap up the experienced stopper for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has played 13 times for Dundee this term and started as recently as a fortnight ago in the 2-0 defeat away to St Mirren.

But, with the likes of Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie now back in the fold after injuries, Ashcroft was told he could leave on loan this month.

Lee Ashcroft in action for former club Dunfermline Athletic as he rises above Chris Kane to win a header.
Dunfermline were desperate to seal the return of former skipper Lee Ashcroft. Image SNS.

The former Kilmarnock player spent four years at Dunfermline, where he was a firm fans’ favourite and wore the captain’s armband.

But that emotional connection with a return to the Pars was not strong enough to convince him to return to East End Park.

Instead, it is understood the prospect of being involved in a Championship title battle persuaded him to join Raith.

Rovers boss Ian Murray told the Raith Rovers website: “This is another good signing to help our squad.

‘Experience and competition’

“Lee is a player we identified a while ago and finally have secured his services.

“He will add more experience and competition into the squad going into the latter part of the season.

“Lee is an out-and-out defender and good in both boxes.

“Again, I’d like to thank the Raith Rovers board of directors for their continued backing in the loan market and Dundee FC for their part in the loan negotiations.

Lee Ashcroft (left) has made 13 appearances for Dundee this season. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“Myself and the rest of the coaching staff look forward to working with Lee for the next few months.”

Murray has been keen on beefing up his defensive options since the departure of Dan O’Reilly for Partick Thistle last month.

And, with Keith Watson and Euan Murray now fit again after spells on the sidelines, the arrival of Ashcroft – as well as full-back James Brown – strengthens the Kirkcaldy outfit’s rearguard.

Ashcroft is the third player Raith have secured on loan from Dundee, with team-mates Shaun Byrne and Zak Rudden having already made the move from Dens Park.

