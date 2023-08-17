Another Dundee pub told to pay Sky £10k in damages over illegal football games

Another Dundee pub has been ordered to pay £10,000 in damages to Sky for illegally showing football matches.

The broadcasting giant took action against the Last Tram in Lochee over claims it was broadcasting Sky Sports without paying.

An action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh went unchallenged by the Last Tram or premises manager Ashley Moodie, who was named in court documents.

When contacted by The Courier, Ms Moodie said to approach publican Scott Townshend.

Mr Townshend did not respond to requests for comment.

It comes just months after the Snug Bar in the Hilltown was ordered to pay the same amount to Sky for a similar licensing breach.

Sky said it had evidence of a match being shown at the Last Tram on April 2 this year.

The Dundee licensing register shows Ms Moodie was appointed the premises manager of the pub by Doc Stewarts Ltd on February 17.

Last Tram told to cover Sky’s court costs

In addition to the damages, the Last Tram has been ordered to pay interest fees and Sky’s court costs.

Bosses at the broadcaster say they will continue visiting hundreds of pubs and licensed premises reported to be showing their coverage illegally, in order to protect those with legitimate subscriptions.

Sara Stewart, head of compliance at Sky Business, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s important to protect the investment of our customers.

‘Legitimate Sky subscribers feel short-changed’

“Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“We actively visit thousands of pubs every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hardworking Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs to Sky, and/or losing their personal licence.”