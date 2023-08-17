Another Dundee pub told to pay Sky £10k in damages over illegal football games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Another Dundee pub told to pay Sky £10k in damages over illegal football games

The broadcasting giant took action against the Last Tram in Lochee over claims it was broadcasting Sky Sports without paying.

By Neil Henderson
The Last Tram pub in Lochee
The Last Tram pub in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Another Dundee pub has been ordered to pay £10,000 in damages to Sky for illegally showing football matches.

The broadcasting giant took action against the Last Tram in Lochee over claims it was broadcasting Sky Sports without paying.

An action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh went unchallenged by the Last Tram or premises manager Ashley Moodie, who was named in court documents.

When contacted by The Courier, Ms Moodie said to approach publican Scott Townshend.

Mr Townshend did not respond to requests for comment.

Football was shown illegally in the pub. Image: Shutterstock

It comes just months after the Snug Bar in the Hilltown was ordered to pay the same amount to Sky for a similar licensing breach.

Sky said it had evidence of a match being shown at the Last Tram on April 2 this year.

The Dundee licensing register shows Ms Moodie was appointed the premises manager of the pub by Doc Stewarts Ltd on February 17.

Last Tram told to cover Sky’s court costs

In addition to the damages, the Last Tram has been ordered to pay interest fees and Sky’s court costs.

Bosses at the broadcaster say they will continue visiting hundreds of pubs and licensed premises reported to be showing their coverage illegally, in order to protect those with legitimate subscriptions.

Sara Stewart, head of compliance at Sky Business, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s important to protect the investment of our customers.

‘Legitimate Sky subscribers feel short-changed’

“Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“We actively visit thousands of pubs every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hardworking Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs to Sky, and/or losing their personal licence.”

More from Dundee

The construction site for the EV charging station next to the Kingsway at Myrekirk
Work under way on EV chargers next to Kingsway after bakery plans scrapped
Phone boxes on the back of a lorry on Reform Street in Dundee. Image: Gemma Bibby/DC Thomson
Final call: Why are phone boxes being removed from Dundee city centre?
Broughty Ferry RNLI rescue stricken vessel
Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry
Mains Church, now being sold as a flat
Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale
Elders Court multi in Lochee
Dundee sparkies bussed to jobs at multi by security staff after 'threats from residents'
GMB Union flag. Schools across Dundee facing further disruption after GMB members voted to strike.
Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike
Dundee City Centre - High Street, Nethergate
Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
A portrait of Arthur Morris.
Arthur Morris: Former Ninewells plastic surgeon and BMA Scotland chairman dies
CR0044329, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, DC Thomson staff who are taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for Help for Kids. Picture shows; the Pavement Pounders group, with Stacey Wallace, Help For Kids Charity Manager in the centre. Tuesday 15th August, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson's Dundee Kiltwalk team will walk 20 miles for our Help For Kids…