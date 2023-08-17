ANDREW LIDDLE: MI5 claims show SNP engulfed by paranoia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: MI5 claims show SNP engulfed by paranoia

If British security services have been trying to undermine SNP then they have not been doing very good job.

MI5 headquarters in London.
By Andrew Liddle

It is often suggested there are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and, finally, acceptance.

Over the last six months, the SNP’s declining fortunes have led its politicians and members to frequently and publicly express one or more of these emotions.

In recent days, however, it has become clear we can add a sixth emotional response from nationalists contemplating their collective grief: paranoia.

Campbell Martin, a former SNP MSP, suggested the party had been infiltrated by MI5 agents who were responsible for forcing it to adopt unpopular policies, such as gender recognition reform, in a bid to undermine progress towards independence.

This is clearly a fringe – and unhinged – perspective, one more widely held than a casual observer might first assume.

Alongside Martin, former SNP deputy leader Jim Sillars and former minister Alex Neil endorsed the view that the British security services were working to undermine the SNP.

Jim Sillars.

As with the other emotional outbursts witnessed in recent months, this paranoia is a direct response to the SNP’s sliding poll ratings and, particularly, the fact Scottish independence is a closed issue.

For nationalists of a certain inclination, the historic inevitability of separation is such that only a concerted campaign by sinister and underhand forces could derail it.

The problems with this perspective are so multiple and far-reaching it is practically impossible – if not also pointless – to try and rebuff them all comprehensively.

But two key points are nevertheless worth making.

The first is also the most obvious: if the British security services have been trying to undermine the SNP, then, frankly, they have not been doing a very good job.

For all the nationalists’ legislative and administrative failings, they have proved remarkably electorally resilient, winning – as the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is always quick to point out – consecutive and substantial endorsements from the Scottish public at the ballot box.

Alex Neil.

While the British agents who successfully organised the 1953 coup d’état against Mohammad Mosaddegh will have long since retired, their successors could surely – if they actually wanted to – do as good a job in their own backyard.

But it is the second point that is yet more pertinent.

It is that, far from being the victim of a deep state conspiracy, the SNP is in fact wholly responsible for its own failings.

Gender recognition reform was the issue cited by Martin but there are many more examples of SNP self-inflicted wounds, not least from the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) figures, released earlier this week.

These annual figures show – as they always do – that there is no positive economic case for Scottish independence and, indeed, that Scotland significantly benefits from being part of the UK.

But they also show the importance of oil and gas revenues to Scotland’s economy – and to any possible credible case for separation.

‘Bad politics’

Without the North Sea tax take, Scotland’s notional deficit would be a whopping £28.5billion, necessitating unprecedented and unrelenting tax rises and spending cuts to build economic credibility.

That would still be the case when oil and gas revenues are added – the deficit only falls to £19.1billion, more than the annual budget for the NHS – but the severity of the austerity required would be somewhat diminished.

Yet, despite this, the SNP now supports a presumption against oil and gas development, making the economic case for separation not just more difficult to make, but impossible to make.

Such errors are not the work of the British secret agents but are simply bad politics by nationalist leaders.

That is a fact SNP supporters will have to accept if they want to truly move on from the grief of their current predicament.

‘Important anniversary’

There are few Scottish athletes more iconic than Eric Liddell.

A celebrated runner and rugby player, he most famously refused to compete in the heats for the 100m sprint at the 1924 Paris Olympics because they took place on a Sunday.

As a result, he instead chose to compete in – and ultimately win – the 400m race, a sequence of events immortalised by the epic film, Chariots of Fire, its most celebrated scene being shot on West Sands, St Andrews.

A devout Christian, Liddell later undertook missionary work in China, only to pass away tragically and prematurely in a Japanese internment camp in 1945, aged just 43.

Next year will, of course, mark the centenary of Liddell’s famous Olympic exploits, and I am delighted to learn an ambitious program is already underway – with the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne – to mark the occasion.

Organised by the Eric Liddell Centre, the Eric Liddell 100 aims to inspire a new generation with his powerful story.

Among the activities planned are an exhibition on Liddell’s life, the creation of new online resources for school learning and, naturally, a sporting competition involving schools, colleges, and communities.

I would urge all those in Courier Country and beyond to join with the Eric Liddell Centre in supporting this important anniversary.

Conversation