Final call: Why are phone boxes being removed from Dundee city centre?

Several public phone boxes have disappeared from Dundee city centre as part of a technology shake-up.

Work got under way this week to uplift several boxes, including on High Street and Reform Street.

Locals have been mystified after seeing them being taken away on lorries.

But now BT has revealed the reasons for removing the phone boxes.

The firm says it is going to replace the boxes with its new Street Hub 2.0 units.

The systems are a quarter of the size of existing phone boxes.

But they will have a host of new features.

That includes 75in screens, 5G and free USB charging for mobile phones.

Locals will also be able to make free calls and contact 999 from the hubs.

BT says the new “future-fit” Street Hub is the biggest change to public communication services in more than 100 years.

While iconic red phone boxes in the UK will be retained – with hundreds put up for community “adoption” – other phone boxes are in the process of being removed.

A BT spokesman said: “With 98% of the adult population now using a mobile phone, many payphones aren’t frequently used.

“Street Hubs provide an alternative that alongside calls, also offer the kind of future-fit digital connectivity that our customers tell us they want.

“Where Street Hubs are installed we often need to remove nearby kiosks to allow for this.”