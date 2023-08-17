Drunk Perth driver who slammed car into bookmakers is locked up

A drunk Perth woman who caused life-threatening injuries to three passengers when her car hurtled at high speed into a bookmaker has been warned prison is “almost inevitable”.

Donna Stewart, 46, pled guilty to driving at high speed in her Mercedes C220 into the side of a William Hill branch.

Three men were in the vehicle when it ploughed into the stone wall of the building on Grant Street, Inverness on January 21 2021.

The mother-of five was initially facing three attempted murder charges in relation to passengers Stephen MacDonald, John Fraser and her partner Hugh Lowther.

However, on the second day of her trial she admitted alternative charges of causing serious injury by driving dangerously while intoxicated and at excessive speed.

Car hit 80mph in moments before crash

On Thursday, an agreed narrative of the case was read out at the High Court in Aberdeen, in which it was revealed one passenger registered Stewart’s car doing 80mph on the speedometer.

It was also stated all three passengers were shouting at Stewart to slow down before the crash.

Addressing Stewart, Judge Graham Buchanan told her a “significant” period of imprisonment was “an almost inevitable outcome”.

Referring to new sentencing guidelines, he said it would be a period in custody “in the order of four years, with a range of three to five years”.

He said: “There is undoubtedly a public safety aspect to this.

“It may be looked upon that it was fortunate that no one else was injured as well.”

Accused drank wine and Dragon Soop

Advocate depute John Macpherson told the court Stewart and Mr Lowther had been at witness Sarah Marshall’s home, where it was revealed Mr Lowther had been unfaithful and had “reneged on his promise to end his involvement with drugs.”

He said: “This appears to have been the catalyst for the accused drinking heavily and becoming increasingly upset.”

It was claimed during evidence Stewart went on to consume two bottles of wine and a can of the highly-caffeinated alcoholic drink Dragon Soop.

The couple drove to a friend’s house, where they argued.

Upon leaving, the couple continued to shout at each other and Stewart insisted on driving.

Mr Lowther got into the back seat behind her, Mr MacDonald sat in the front passage seat and Mr Fraser sat directly behind him.

Neither Mr Lowther nor Mr MacDonald were wearing seatbelts.

At around 9pm, as the car made its way towards the Merkinch area of Inverness, Mr MacDonald noted the car was travelling at 80mph in a 30mph residential area.

Mr Macpherson said all three men “stated to police that they were shouting at the accused to slow down.

“John Fraser also told police that he saw Hugh Lowther grabbing the accused by the back of the hair, telling her to use the brakes.

“However, the accused did not do so.”

CCTV footage showed the Mercedes-Benz emerge at high speed from Lower Kessock Street, where it crossed Grant Street and smashed into the bookmakers.

Horrific injuries to passengers

Mr MacDonald and Mr Fraser were removed from the car by members of the public but Mr Lother and Stewart had to be cut out by a fire crew.

All were taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance.

Mr Lowther suffered right thighbone, lower leg, spine and breastbone fractures.

He required spinal surgery and had a metal rod inserted into his thigh.

Mr MacDonald had surgery after suffering broken bones in his right thigh and ankle.

Mr Fraser dislocated his hip and had a complex displaced fracture through the right socket of his right hip joint.

He had to undergo several operations, described as severe and resulting in permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

The injuries suffered by all three were categorised as severe and life-threatening.

The court was told Stewart has no memory of events before the crash but denied she reached 80mph.

Defence advocate Janice Green said: “Her position is that when she drove out of Kessock Avenue, Stephen MacDonald took drugs out of his pocket to pass them to the back seats there.

“She objected and that is what caused the shouting and screaming by her.

“The accused doesn’t recollect her hair being pulled from the backseat but she has no memory of the events before the collision.”

Ms Green added Stewart’s injuries were less serious because she was wearing a seatbelt.

Judge Buchanan withdrew bail and placed Stewart, of McCallum Court, Perth, in custody.

Sentence was deferred to October 11 at the High Court in Dundee for reports.

He also put an interim driving disqualification in place.

