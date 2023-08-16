Perth woman accused of triple attempted murder admits causing serious injury while dangerous drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth woman accused of triple attempted murder admits causing serious injury while dangerous drink-driving

Donna Stewart's guilty plea to the lesser charge was accepted on day two of her trial.

By David McPhee
Donna Stewart pled guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen to three charges of causing serious injury while driving dangerously while under the influence and at high speed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A woman on trial accused of three attempted murders has pled guilty to the lesser charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while intoxicated.

Donna Stewart from Perth was on trial accused of driving at high speed while nearly twice the drink-drive limit, before ploughing her Mercedes C220 into the side of an Inverness branch of William Hill.

Three men were in the vehicle when it collided with the stone wall of the building on Grant Street on January 21 2021.

The 46-year-old had been accused of trying to murder her passengers, Stephen MacDonald, John Fraser and her partner, Hugh Lowther.

She was also accused of two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour, one assault, one charge of driving dangerously and one charge of driving with excess alcohol (99mgs/ 50).

During the incident on January 21 2021, fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the injured from the wreckage. Image: Jasperimage

Guilty pleas accepted

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Wednesday, Stewart, of McCallum Court, entered a plea of guilty to the alternative charges of causing serious injury to her three passengers by driving dangerously while intoxicated and driving at excessive speed.

The charges go on to state, due to intoxication, she failed to negotiate a junction on Lower Kessock Street and mounted a pavement before smashing into a building at high speed.

Not guilty pleas were accepted on all remaining charges.

Continuing Stewart’s bail, Sheriff Graham Buchanan told her: “In these circumstances where the trial is no longer going to carry on and where you have tendered acceptable pleas of guilty, I will adjourn until tomorrow.”

A narrative of the circumstances will be read out by advocate depute John Macpherson in court on Thursday morning.

Donna Stewart will return to court tomorrow to hear the narrative of her crime. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On the first day of the trial, jurors heard from, Kerri-Ann Goodfellow, who witnessed the crash.

Ms Goodfellow, who was close by when the Mercedes-Benz collided with the wall of the bookmakers, claimed when she reached the vehicle there was a “strong smell of alcohol coming from the car”.

She also judged Stewart’s vehicle to be travelling at a speed of between 50 and 70mph at the time of the crash, although this claim was questioned by defence advocate Janice Green.

Ms Goodfellow also claimed she saw a woman in a pink jacket rummaging through the pockets of one of the injured passengers as he lay injured within the car.

The woman is understood to have left the crash site before police and emergency services arrived.

