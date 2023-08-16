Perth woman goes on trial accused of attempting to murder three men in car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth woman goes on trial accused of attempting to murder three men in car crash

Donna Stewart faces a total of eight charges in relation to the alleged incidents in Inverness on January 21 2021.

By David McPhee
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
The aftermath of the crash on Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage

A Perth woman accused of the attempted murders of three car passengers allegedly told her partner she “wanted him to die” only hours before a horror crash.

Donna Stewart faces charges of driving at high speed while nearly twice the drink-drive limit, before ploughing her Mercedes C220 into the side of branch of William Hill.

It is alleged the 46-year-old’s actions caused severe injury and permanent disfigurement to passengers Stephen MacDonald, John Fraser and Hugh Lowther, her partner.

Stewart faces a total of eight charges in relation to the incidents on January 21 2021, including three charges of attempted murder.

She is also accused of two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour, one assault charge, one charge of driving dangerously and one charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Stewart, of McCallum Court, denies all the charges against her at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The crash site on Grant Street and Nelson Street, Inverness. Image: Jasperimage.

On the opening day of the trial, jurors heard evidence from witness Sarah Marshall, who claimed she watched Stewart drink two bottles of wine and a can of Dragon Soop in the hours before the crash in Grant Street, Inverness.

During the gathering at Marshall’s home in Kirkhill, nine miles from Inverness, she said Stewart spoke about partner Hugh Lowther and said she “wanted him to die”.

“She had quite a drink in her and she was being loud and quite mouthy.

“She was loud and shouting.

“Her and Shug [Hugh Lowther] weren’t getting on at the time.”

‘She wanted him to die’

Asked by advocate depute John Macpherson what Stewart said that night, Ms Marshall replied she told Mr Lowther “that she wanted him to die”.

“How many times did she say she wanted him to die?” Mr Macpherson asked.

“A couple,” Ms Marshall said.

She claimed Stewart and Mr Lowther then left her home and when she looked out moments later “the car wasn’t there”.

During cross-examination by Stewart’s defence advocate Janice Green, she put it to Ms Marshall that what she heard was her client and Mr Lowther arguing about his drug taking.

“The argument that you heard was that he was killing himself with drugs, that he would be better off dead than on drugs, isn’t that right?” she asked.

“I don’t know,” Ms Marshall replied.

The damaged building on Grant Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Another woman, Kerri-Ann Goodfellow, who witnessed the crash, also gave evidence.

She stated that there a “strong smell of alcohol coming from the car” when she approached the vehicle.

She also claimed she saw a woman in a pink jacket rummaging through the pockets of one of the injured passengers before leaving the crash site.

During cross-examination, the defence advocate quizzed Ms Goodfellow on her claim the Mercedes was travelling at between 50 and 70mph, despite her police statement saying the car was travelling at around 50mph.

Ms Green asked Ms Goodfellow if she was now saying that her statement was “not accurately recorded “at the time of the incident.

“I can only promise I agreed with what was being read to me,” she replied.

The case, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Arbroath rapist's victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication
Moran was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh
Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks
During the incident on January 21 2021, fire crews used cutting equipment to remove parties from the vehicle. Police were also conducting a full accident investigation. Image: DC Thomson.
Tuesday court round-up — Headbutt and confession to police
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter.
Dundee kickboxer jailed for campaign of domestic abuse
George Ramsay covered his face as he left Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee dealers caught by police 'with intelligence' and officers who broke up Covid lockdown…
The alleged hackers are accused of targeting firms including Rockstar Games, the firm behind the GTA games.
Hackers ’emptied’ victims’ accounts and tried to blackmail GTA maker, court told
During the incident on January 21 2021, fire crews used cutting equipment to remove parties from the vehicle. Police were also conducting a full accident investigation. Image: DC Thomson.
Monday court round-up — Illegal Snapchat and Broxden crash
Toby Bishop, left, tried to smuggle the drug in cat food packages.
Angus dealer 'Maverick the Speedy' jailed for smuggling drugs disguised as cat food
Ogilvie attacked the shopkeeper in the pie dispute.
Pie dispute Dundee man jailed for fracturing shopkeeper's eye
Steven Heron.
Man jailed for beating woman unconscious in New Year's Day Glenrothes attack