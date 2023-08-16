Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster

Christine Galloway admitted defrauding her customers earlier this year.

By Ross Gardiner
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson

A motorhome fraudster from St Andrews who raked in nearly £350,000 by scamming customers has had just over £2,000 confiscated.

Serving prisoner Christine Galloway was not present when a confiscation hearing took place in relation to the fraudulent scheme she admitted earlier this year.

Galloway conned St Andrews Motorhomes customers out of cash to prop up her failing business for 21 months

Vulnerable pensioners from across Scotland trusted her to sell their vehicles on their behalf but she pocketed the proceeds.

She admitted fraud and was jailed for 21 months.

On Tuesday, a joint minute of agreement produced at Dundee Sheriff Court showed Galloway’s total criminal benefit from the scheme was £347,450.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered the confiscation of £2,008.75, which had been seized by police.

The court case

Galloway, 68, formerly of Pitscottie, Cupar, had initially been accused of gaining more than £750,000 from customers by selling 26 motorhomes and 11 caravans without passing on the money.

However, the Crown accepted her guilty plea to fraudulently obtaining the lesser amount from a dozen, mainly elderly, clients between 2016 and 2018.

In one case, a customer had no idea Galloway had already sold their vehicle until they spotted it being driven along the motorway in front of them.

Sentencing her in June, Sheriff Carmichael said: “Several victims of the fraud were elderly people who had put their trust in you to act honestly.

“Your business at one time was well-run and respected.

“This consisted of multiple individual frauds over 21 months and your actions were deliberate, calculated and organised.”

Kelly Duling KC, defending, said: “She made a very grave error of judgment in committing this offence. The results have been devastating.

“The last thing she wanted was for anyone to have been left out of pocket.

“I cannot stress enough how devastated she is for the clients who trusted her.

“She will be haunted by it until the day she dies.”

Devastated victims

Retired paramedic Robert More, 66, from Dunoon, lost his £32,000 camper van and later set up a support group for Galloway’s victims.

He said: “We’ve not seen a penny and someone else is driving about with our van. We never got any compensation.

“There were people in their 80s who wanted to settle up for their vans because they were getting too old.

“A lot of people in the group feel as if they’ve been discarded.

“People have since died. This was our pension pot. She took that away from us.”

Galloway was banned from being a company director in 2020 after the company’s collapse.

