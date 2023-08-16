Dundee United recruitment blueprint laid out as Jim Goodwin eyes untapped markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United recruitment blueprint laid out as Jim Goodwin eyes untapped markets

United have sought talent close to home this summer but want to also look further afield in the future.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin leaves the field at Tannadice following Dundee United's draw with Dunfermline.
Goodwin intends to be fully involved in identifying talent. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is determined to see Dundee United’s recruitment department develop so the Tangerines can unearth far-flung bargains — just like Aberdeen did during his tenure at Pittodrie.

Following a thorough analysis of what went wrong during their dismal descent to relegation last season, United are in the process of revamping how they identify talent.

Prior head of recruitment Sean McGee has departed the club, just months after the exit of former sporting director Tony Asghar.

Goodwin and chief executive Luigi Capuano are currently spearheading signings and have overseen a sensible transfer window, largely snapping up known quantities — with a couple of exceptions like Jack Walton and Ollie Denham.

But work is ongoing behind the scenes to strengthen that aspect of the club.

Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United at Tannadice Park
Goodwin and Capuano, pictured, are working closely. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford

“That (improving recruitment) is something we are continuously working on,” said Goodwin. “We have just brought in a scout to do opposition analysis and now we need to recruit a head scout; that is the next step.

“We’ll look to have a head of recruitment and build a team under him to make sure we are scouring all possible markets; getting down to England or asking, “can we put a guy on a plane to Eastern Europe every so often to find that next one (bargain)?”

“They are the type of markets where we can compete.

“(Ylber) Ramadani and (Bojan) Miovski came from a team towards the bottom of the Hungarian league. Nobody knew the two boys from Adam, but they went on to have huge success in the Premiership.

“It is something we are trying to implement here at Dundee United with Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive.” 

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is pictured at Tannadice
Goodwin is keen to develop United’s recruitment process. Image: SNS

He added: “The recruitment side of the game is something I have always enjoyed and I think our signings have been good so far.

“And if we can get into the Premiership then it opens up some different markets, and we need to be prepared for that.”

Hit or miss

Goodwin worked closely with ex-Dons recruitment chief Darren Mowbray last summer to snap up the likes of Duk, Bojan Miovski, Leighton Clarkson and Kelle Roos.

Aberdeen recouped more than ten times their outlay on Ramadani following his recent move to Serie A side Lecce, having paid a fee in the region of £100,000 just a year ago.

Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen
Ramadani, pictured, was a footballing and financial success. Image: SNS

“It is hard work and you need to put in the time and effort because it is worth it in the end when you get it right,” added Goodwin.

“You can’t get everything right. Statistically, people say if you get 50% right, then you have done well. Our target at Aberdeen was to try to get 65 to 70%.

“One or two didn’t work out as we would have hoped — for a number of different reasons — but the homework and research that was done was the reason why there weren’t many mistakes.”

Miller on the move

Meanwhile, promising forward Miller Thomson has joined Montrose on loan until January.

Thomson, 19, has been a part of the United first-team squad during the early part of this season, including substitute appearances against Spartans and Arbroath.

But Goodwin believes his development will be better served by a stint with the League One outfit.

