Shaun Byrne could return to Dundee from Raith Rovers loan, Dee boss confirms

Tony Docherty has revealed that Shaun Byrne could potentially return to Dundee.

The midfielder joined Raith Rovers on a season-long loan last week and made his debut for the Championship club on Saturday, coming off the bench in the second half to play his part in a 3-2 win over Morton.

Byrne was frozen out last year by former Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer, with his successor Docherty also admitting the 30-year-old’s chances would be limited in the current campaign.

However, there is a recall option in Byrne’s Raith loan deal and the situation will be reviewed again in January.

The Dens boss admitted: “I couldn’t guarantee Shaun game time so he was wanting that somewhere else.

“We came to an arrangement that he could get that on a loan basis with Raith Rovers.

“But we have a loan recall if need be in January.

“I fully understand that he needs regular football but like I said, I couldn’t guarantee that.

“I hope the move might act as a catalyst for something that we can bring in but we will wait and see.

“I wish Shaun good luck and I will monitor it again in January.”

Recruits set for mini pre-season

Dundee have no game this weekend after exiting the League Cup with Docherty determined to make full use of the break.

That means several players who joined the Dark Blues squad relatively late this summer will be given a mini pre-season to hone their fitness before the next Premiership game against Hearts a week on Saturday.

Docherty, whose side lost 2-1 at St Mirren at the weekend, added: “All the ones that need it will be having a mini pre-season if you like this week.

“The ones that are needing a top-up like Diego Pineda, Tyler French, Amadou Bakayoko, boys like that who we really want to get right up to speed.

“Even Zach Robinson will be doing a mini pre-season.

“All the boys who need to be topped up will get topped up.

“Am I glad of a break? No, because I would rather be in the cup.

“However, when something presents itself, you try to make the most of it so we will do that.

“The players are in all week so the ones that need topped up with fitness, a wee bit of technical and tactical work, we will be working with them the full five days this week.”