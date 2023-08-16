Shaun Byrne could return to Dundee from Raith Rovers loan, Dee boss confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Byrne could return to Dundee from Raith Rovers loan, Dee boss confirms

Midfielder could yet make more appearances for Dundee.

By Neil Robertson
Raith Rovers' new signing Shaun Byrne may not have made his last appearance for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty has revealed that Shaun Byrne could potentially return to Dundee.

The midfielder joined Raith Rovers on a season-long loan last week and made his debut for the Championship club on Saturday, coming off the bench in the second half to play his part in a 3-2 win over Morton.

Byrne was frozen out last year by former Dark Blues boss Gary Bowyer, with his successor Docherty also admitting the 30-year-old’s chances would be limited in the current campaign.

However, there is a recall option in Byrne’s Raith loan deal and the situation will be reviewed again in January.

The Dens boss admitted: “I couldn’t guarantee Shaun game time so he was wanting that somewhere else.

Shaun Byrne is looking forward to more game time after his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC

“We came to an arrangement that he could get that on a loan basis with Raith Rovers.

“But we have a loan recall if need be in January.

“I fully understand that he needs regular football but like I said, I couldn’t guarantee that.

“I hope the move might act as a catalyst for something that we can bring in but we will wait and see.

“I wish Shaun good luck and I will monitor it again in January.”

Recruits set for mini pre-season

Dundee have no game this weekend after exiting the League Cup with Docherty determined to make full use of the break.

That means several players who joined the Dark Blues squad relatively late this summer will be given a mini pre-season to hone their fitness before the next Premiership game against Hearts a week on Saturday.

Docherty, whose side lost 2-1 at St Mirren at the weekend, added: “All the ones that need it will be having a mini pre-season if you like this week.

“The ones that are needing a top-up like Diego Pineda, Tyler French, Amadou Bakayoko, boys like that who we really want to get right up to speed.

Diego Pineda got off the mark against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Mexican striker Diego Pineda. Image: SNS

“Even Zach Robinson will be doing a mini pre-season.

“All the boys who need to be topped up will get topped up.

“Am I glad of a break? No, because I would rather be in the cup.

“However, when something presents itself, you try to make the most of it so we will do that.

“The players are in all week so the ones that need topped up with fitness, a wee bit of technical and tactical work, we will be working with them the full five days this week.”

Conversation