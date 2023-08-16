5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee

Some people want a home that’s in move-in condition. Others like a project property.

Yes, they can be daunting, and yes they’re a lot of work. But being able to transform a house from rundown or even derelict into your dream home is a fantastic opportunity.

With the ability to control costs and even do some of the work yourself there is also the chance to add value to your home and make money when you sell it.

Here are five of our favourite project properties in Tayside and Fife.

Inverkeillor

Located right on Lunan Water this former flax mill is in a beautiful and tranquil location.

The 18th Century brick building has been partially renovated and just needs someone to complete the work.

The mill enjoys an elevated location and has a terrace overlooking Lunan Water. The stream flows past the mill and underneath a stone bridge on a minor country lane.

Outside there is space for parking and plenty of potential to create a beautiful country garden. Mains services and a double sceptic tank are in place and many materials for use in completing the project are on site.

It’s on sale with ReMax for offers over £290,000.

Brechin

This end-terraced house on a quiet street in Brechin is a tremendous project property. In need of full renovation it’s a blank canvas ready for a new owner to put their stamp on.

There is a living room, dining room, kitchen and home office. There are two bedrooms and a potential to use one of the reception rooms as a third bedroom.

The house has electric heating and partial double glazing. Externally there is a a driveway and a secluded back garden.

It’s on sale with Compass Estates for o/o £99,995.

Ceres

This traditional farm cottage is at the end of a private track around half a mile outside Ceres.

Surrounded by beautiful Fife countryside it’s in an idyllic location.

In need of full upgrading, the cottage has a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is parking to the front and a garden to the rear.

The smaller neighbouring cottage is also for sale. This gives the opportunity to buy and renovate both, or knock the two cottages into one much larger country home.

The cottage is on sale with Rollos for o/o £120,000.

Dundee

Some people are daunted by a project property that is too big. This house on Clepington Road in Dundee might suit them.

With a brand new kitchen and bathroom, two of the most expensive parts of the project have already been done.

On the ground floor is a lounge with bay window, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and utility/storage room.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, a WC and a family bathroom. There are gardens to the front and rear as well as a garage.

It’s on sale with Lindsays for o/o £240,000.

Forfar

Four Winds is a handsome detached house on the outskirts of Forfar. Remarkably it’s on sale for the first time, having been in the same family since it was built in 1955.

Sitting in a plot of around one acre, it’s a perfect country home that’s within walking distance of Forfar.

On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Many of the rooms have huge picture windows looking over the garden.

Upstairs is another bedroom, a sitting room and an en suite master bedroom. The layout is flexible and the upstairs could easily be turned into self-contained annex accommodation.

It’s on sale with Jack Brown & Co for o/o £360,000.