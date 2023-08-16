5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee

Looking for a home you can really put your own stamp on? Then check out our pick of Tayside and Fife project properties.

This former flax mill in rural Angus is a perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Some people want a home that’s in move-in condition. Others like a project property.

Yes, they can be daunting, and yes they’re a lot of work. But being able to transform a house from rundown or even derelict into your dream home is a fantastic opportunity.

With the ability to control costs and even do some of the work yourself there is also the chance to add value to your home and make money when you sell it.

Here are five of our favourite project properties in Tayside and Fife.

Inverkeillor

This former flax mill overlooks Lunan Water. Image: Zoopla.

Located right on Lunan Water this former flax mill is in a beautiful and tranquil location.

The 18th Century brick building has been partially renovated and just needs someone to complete the work.

The mill enjoys an elevated location and has a terrace overlooking Lunan Water. The stream flows past the mill and underneath a stone bridge on a minor country lane.

The former flax mill has been partially renovated. Image: Zoopla.

Outside there is space for parking and plenty of potential to create a beautiful country garden. Mains services and a double sceptic tank are in place and many materials for use in completing the project are on site.

It’s on sale with ReMax for offers over £290,000.

Brechin

This semi-detached Victorian house in Brechin is in need of some TLC. Image: Zoopla.

This end-terraced house on a quiet street in Brechin is a tremendous project property. In need of full renovation it’s a blank canvas ready for a new owner to put their stamp on.

There is a living room, dining room, kitchen and home office. There are two bedrooms and a potential to use one of the reception rooms as a third bedroom.

The interior is now in need of upgrading. Image: Zoopla.

The house has electric heating and partial double glazing. Externally there is a a driveway and a secluded back garden.

It’s on sale with Compass Estates for o/o £99,995.

Ceres

This mid-terraced cottage in rural Fife is in need of upgrading. Image: Zoopla.

This traditional farm cottage is at the end of a private track around half a mile outside Ceres.

Surrounded by beautiful Fife countryside it’s in an idyllic location.

In need of full upgrading, the cottage has a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is parking to the front and a garden to the rear.

The cottage is ready to be turned into someone’s dream home. Image Zoopla.

The smaller neighbouring cottage is also for sale. This gives the opportunity to buy and renovate both, or knock the two cottages into one much larger country home.

The cottage is on sale with Rollos for o/o £120,000.

Dundee

This project property in Dundee has been partially renovated. Image: TSPC.

Some people are daunted by a project property that is too big. This house on Clepington Road in Dundee might suit them.

With a brand new kitchen and bathroom, two of the most expensive parts of the project have already been done.

Some of the rooms have been renovated and others, like the lounge, still need to be done. Image: TSPC.

On the ground floor is a lounge with bay window, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and utility/storage room.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, a WC and a family bathroom. There are gardens to the front and rear as well as a garage.

It’s on sale with Lindsays for o/o £240,000.

Forfar

This house in Forfar is on sale for the first time. Image: TSPC.

Four Winds is a handsome detached house on the outskirts of Forfar. Remarkably it’s on sale for the first time, having been in the same family since it was built in 1955.

Sitting in a plot of around one acre, it’s a perfect country home that’s within walking distance of Forfar.

On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Many of the rooms have huge picture windows looking over the garden.

Four Winds has been in the same family since 1955. Image: TSPC.

Upstairs is another bedroom, a sitting room and an en suite master bedroom. The layout is flexible and the upstairs could easily be turned into self-contained annex accommodation.

It’s on sale with Jack Brown & Co for o/o £360,000.

Conversation