Regulars urge new owners of The Phoenix to protect ‘iconic’ Dundee pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Regulars urge new owners of The Phoenix to protect ‘iconic’ Dundee pub

The Nethergate venue has been put up for sale.

By Ben MacDonald
The Phoenix pub in Dundee's Nethergate.
The Phoenix has been put up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

Regulars have urged the new owners of The Phoenix in Dundee to protect the “iconic” pub.

The Nethergate venue has been put up for sale by current owner Alan Bannerman.

His family have owned and operated the bar for the past 40 years.

The pub, dubbed an institution by locals, is being marked as a freehold with a selling price of £825,000.

‘Everyone enjoys The Phoenix as it is’

After The Courier revealed news of the sale, locals have expressed their desire to see it kept the way it is for future generations to enjoy.

Speaking outside the bar, regular Jamie Malone, 30, said: “I’ve come here since I started drinking at 18.

“I find it’s the best pub on the Perth Road.

Jamie Malone
Jamie Malone thinks The Phoenix is the best pub in town. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“It’s sad to hear that the current owner is calling it a day.

“Hopefully whoever takes it over leaves it the way it is because everyone enjoys it as it is.”

Tom Bannerman, son of owner Alan, told The Courier: “My family and I have just walked along the Perth Road and I noticed that everything has changed.

Tom Bannerman
Tom Bannerman is the son of the current owner. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“I really hope whoever does buy the pub decides to keep its character and keep its façade.

“It’s been on things like Still Game and other TV shows. It’s iconic.”

On The Courier website, one reader wrote: “An excellent public house, it would be mad to change something that’s worked for decades.”

‘Please treat it like the treasure it is’

Another posted: “Whoever buys this place – please treat it like the treasure it is. The Phoenix is a room of dreams with beer and food.”

Meanwhile, on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, customers have also expressed their hopes that the venue stays the same.

Phylis Clark said: “I love this pub, it’s so traditional.”

Owner Alan Bannerman behind the bar at The Phoenix. Image: DC Thomson
Inside The Phoenix bar. Image: Graham & Sibbald

Wilma Flynn wrote: “It’s a part of Dundee’s history, hope it remains the same.”

Toni Lord posted: “Lovely little boozer. I do hope who ever buys it doesn’t turn it into another cocktail/wine bar.”

Colin Whitton said: “Mr Bannerman about to put his feet up and enjoy his retirement. Great pub.

Calls to ‘maintain character’ of The Phoenix

“Hope whoever takes it over maintains the character of the pub.”

It is rumoured that The Phoenix, which has served customers since 1856, welcomed Frank Sinatra in 1953.

The bar is being marked for sale by Graham & Sibbald.

More from Dundee

Foldable mobility scooters can be used on Xplore Dundee buses.
Xplore Dundee clarifies position on mobility scooters after 'inconsistent' advice to bus passengers
Police outside Lyrics on Wednesday morning.
Fire at former Lyrics bar in Dundee being treated as suspicious
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson
Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Arbroath rapist's victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication
This image, taken by author Brian King, shows the gargoyles which survived in North Ellen Street. Image: Supplied.
Masks, millworkers and 'the monster' - the story of tenement housing in Dundee
Global Wind Projects in action at Port of Dundee.
Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal
Emergency services at the fire in St Andrew's Lane. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lyrics: Fire at former Dundee bar at centre of cannabis farm probe
Labour leader Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland. Image: PA.
Keir Starmer: More than just cash needed to grow Dundee economy
Stephen Traynor. Image: Twitter.
Dundee kickboxer jailed for campaign of domestic abuse
Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo with the Dundee Dookers
Still Game star Greg Hemphill takes dip in the Tay at Broughty Ferry for…

Conversation