Regulars urge new owners of The Phoenix to protect ‘iconic’ Dundee pub

Regulars have urged the new owners of The Phoenix in Dundee to protect the “iconic” pub.

The Nethergate venue has been put up for sale by current owner Alan Bannerman.

His family have owned and operated the bar for the past 40 years.

The pub, dubbed an institution by locals, is being marked as a freehold with a selling price of £825,000.

‘Everyone enjoys The Phoenix as it is’

After The Courier revealed news of the sale, locals have expressed their desire to see it kept the way it is for future generations to enjoy.

Speaking outside the bar, regular Jamie Malone, 30, said: “I’ve come here since I started drinking at 18.

“I find it’s the best pub on the Perth Road.

“It’s sad to hear that the current owner is calling it a day.

“Hopefully whoever takes it over leaves it the way it is because everyone enjoys it as it is.”

Tom Bannerman, son of owner Alan, told The Courier: “My family and I have just walked along the Perth Road and I noticed that everything has changed.

“I really hope whoever does buy the pub decides to keep its character and keep its façade.

“It’s been on things like Still Game and other TV shows. It’s iconic.”

On The Courier website, one reader wrote: “An excellent public house, it would be mad to change something that’s worked for decades.”

‘Please treat it like the treasure it is’

Another posted: “Whoever buys this place – please treat it like the treasure it is. The Phoenix is a room of dreams with beer and food.”

Meanwhile, on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, customers have also expressed their hopes that the venue stays the same.

Phylis Clark said: “I love this pub, it’s so traditional.”

Wilma Flynn wrote: “It’s a part of Dundee’s history, hope it remains the same.”

Toni Lord posted: “Lovely little boozer. I do hope who ever buys it doesn’t turn it into another cocktail/wine bar.”

Colin Whitton said: “Mr Bannerman about to put his feet up and enjoy his retirement. Great pub.

Calls to ‘maintain character’ of The Phoenix

“Hope whoever takes it over maintains the character of the pub.”

It is rumoured that The Phoenix, which has served customers since 1856, welcomed Frank Sinatra in 1953.

The bar is being marked for sale by Graham & Sibbald.