Shaun Byrne says Raith Rovers ‘wanted me the most’ after many offers made to Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Shaun Byrne says Raith Rovers ‘wanted me the most’ after many offers made to Dundee star

The midfielder goes straight into the squad for this weekend's visit of Morton to Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Shaun Byrne is looking forward to more game time after his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.
Shaun Byrne is looking forward to more game time after his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.

John Potter’s name is one that has slipped out of the mouths of most of the new recruits at Raith Rovers this summer.

That was no different in the case of Shaun Byrne, who turned down a number of opportunities elsewhere to join the exciting project under way at Stark’s Park.

After not being guaranteed the amount of game time he desires by new Dundee boss Tony Docherty, Byrne decided to look elsewhere for first-team football.

A few familiar faces in the Rovers ranks may have helped, but there has been a noticeable improvement since Potter started helping manager Ian Murray in this area.

Shaun Byrne has joined Raith Rovers on loan. Image: Raith Rovers.

“I’ve been speaking to Potts for quite a while and knew of the interest,” said Byrne.

‘Coming to Raith Rovers gives me a chance of more minutes’

“I played a few pre-season games at Dundee and spoke to the manager. He was keen to keep me but said my game time, I might not get the games I was wanting.

“I took it upon myself to say that I wanted to go out and play more games this season.

Shaun Byrne has had limited game time at Dundee over the last two seasons.

“Coming here gives me a good chance. It’s a good squad, so I’ll need to work hard to get into the team.

“But it gives me an opportunity to play more. I’m delighted.”

At 30 years old, Byrne brings experience of promotion from the Championship – something he has achieved three times – and is already familiar with the likes of Ross Millen, Callum Smith, Josh Mullin and Jack Hamilton.

“I spoke to quite a few clubs but I just felt Raith Rovers were the team that were wanting me the most,” added Byrne.

“As I player, you want to be somewhere where you are appreciated and wanted. It was quite an easy decision in the end.”

Shaun Byrne goes straight into the Raith Rovers squad

Byrne will be involved with his new employers for this weekend’s visit of Morton – although Murray warned that the player will take a short time to get up to speed with the rest of the squad after limited game time recently.

“He was in demand,” said Murray. “I think the biggest thing is that we wanted him and he was desperate to come.

Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I think John Potter can allude to that – the amount of calls he was getting! In fairness to Shaun, he really, really pushed to come here.

“We’ll have to work on him over the next seven-to-10 days and see where we are.

“But he’ll certainly be involved here at the weekend.

No ‘shouting from the rooftops’

“I was speaking to Shaun last night and he did say that was one of the key things, he likes what we’re doing.

“He likes the way we are trying to do it as well. We’re not shouting from the rooftops about it. It’s not like a sheikh has walked out and given us unlimited bundles of cash!

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We’re trying to do things progressive and for the good of the football club.”

Meanwhile, Millen and Scott Brown are back in full training for Rovers, though the former is more likely to start this weekend.

Jamie Gullan has started his return to training and will join in full sessions next week and the trio of Aidan Connolly,  Aidan Connolly, Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr remain on the sidelines.

More from Football

Scott Banks, pictured in action for Scotland at under-21 level
Scott Banks ‘blown away’ by St. Pauli roar as former Dundee United kid embarks…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee transfer ins and Dundee United transfer outs
Yellow has become St Johnstone's third colour.
St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club's third kit colour over last 4…
New Dunfermline signing Ben Summers played alongside Ewan Otoo at Celtic. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to sign Ben Summers on loan from Celtic
St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards.
St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after…
A dejected Steven Fletcher at Tannadice while at Dundee United
Steven Fletcher explains reason for Dundee United exit as he compares Tangerine teenager to…
Sean Goss
Dundee reportedly keen on former Rangers and Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss
Side-by-side images of Dundee United players Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie
Jim Goodwin provides Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Antonio Portales made his Dundee debut against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty lifts lid on Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly injuries
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: 'I've never known an injury list like this' as…