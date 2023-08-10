Shaun Byrne says Raith Rovers ‘wanted me the most’ after many offers made to Dundee star

John Potter’s name is one that has slipped out of the mouths of most of the new recruits at Raith Rovers this summer.

That was no different in the case of Shaun Byrne, who turned down a number of opportunities elsewhere to join the exciting project under way at Stark’s Park.

After not being guaranteed the amount of game time he desires by new Dundee boss Tony Docherty, Byrne decided to look elsewhere for first-team football.

A few familiar faces in the Rovers ranks may have helped, but there has been a noticeable improvement since Potter started helping manager Ian Murray in this area.

“I’ve been speaking to Potts for quite a while and knew of the interest,” said Byrne.

‘Coming to Raith Rovers gives me a chance of more minutes’

“I played a few pre-season games at Dundee and spoke to the manager. He was keen to keep me but said my game time, I might not get the games I was wanting.

“I took it upon myself to say that I wanted to go out and play more games this season.

“Coming here gives me a good chance. It’s a good squad, so I’ll need to work hard to get into the team.

“But it gives me an opportunity to play more. I’m delighted.”

At 30 years old, Byrne brings experience of promotion from the Championship – something he has achieved three times – and is already familiar with the likes of Ross Millen, Callum Smith, Josh Mullin and Jack Hamilton.

“I spoke to quite a few clubs but I just felt Raith Rovers were the team that were wanting me the most,” added Byrne.

“As I player, you want to be somewhere where you are appreciated and wanted. It was quite an easy decision in the end.”

Shaun Byrne goes straight into the Raith Rovers squad

Byrne will be involved with his new employers for this weekend’s visit of Morton – although Murray warned that the player will take a short time to get up to speed with the rest of the squad after limited game time recently.

“He was in demand,” said Murray. “I think the biggest thing is that we wanted him and he was desperate to come.

“I think John Potter can allude to that – the amount of calls he was getting! In fairness to Shaun, he really, really pushed to come here.

“We’ll have to work on him over the next seven-to-10 days and see where we are.

“But he’ll certainly be involved here at the weekend.

No ‘shouting from the rooftops’

“I was speaking to Shaun last night and he did say that was one of the key things, he likes what we’re doing.

“He likes the way we are trying to do it as well. We’re not shouting from the rooftops about it. It’s not like a sheikh has walked out and given us unlimited bundles of cash!

“We’re trying to do things progressive and for the good of the football club.”

Meanwhile, Millen and Scott Brown are back in full training for Rovers, though the former is more likely to start this weekend.

Jamie Gullan has started his return to training and will join in full sessions next week and the trio of Aidan Connolly, Aidan Connolly, Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr remain on the sidelines.