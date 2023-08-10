Tributes paid to ‘lovely lady’ who died in Perthshire fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘lovely lady’ who died in Perthshire fire

Neighbours paid tribute to Methven grandmother Pat Husband who died in the fire at her home last Friday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tributes at the scene of the fatal fire in Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton, DC Thomson
Tributes at the scene of the fatal fire in Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton, DC Thomson

Neighbours have paid tribute to the Perthshire grandmother who died in a fatal fire in her home last week.

The victim of the blaze in College Road, Methven, on August 4 has been named locally as Pat Husband.

Despite the heroic efforts of a neighbour and his son, the 66-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while three children and two rescuers were taken to hospital for treatment.

‘Heart of gold’

As Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service look into the cause of the fire, floral tributes have been gathering outside Pat’s home.

Speaking on behalf of neighbours in College Road, Nikki Macgregor described Pat as “a good friend to many”.

Floral tributes gather outside Pat’ home. Image: Supplied

She said: “Pat was a lovely, caring lady with a heart of gold.

“She adored her family and especially her grandchildren.

“Many an evening you could hear the laughter from the garden when the kids were out playing with her.”

It is understood Pat worked in the Crieff Road branch of Tesco in Perth.

Nikki added: “She was very community minded and a good friend to many.

“We are very saddened and our heartfelt condolences go to her family at this difficult time. ”

Rescue efforts

The fire at Pat’s home was first discovered by a neighbour.

His family dialled 999 while the neighbour, who asked not to be named, and his son made a brave rescue attempt.

The house after the fire.

After breaking the door down he was met by two young children.

He got them safely outside before the neighbour and his son wrapped towels around their heads in a bid to reach those who were upstairs.

But the pair were forced to turn back due to the intensity of the blaze and fears the roof could collapse.

He said: “We had no alternative  – we had to get out of the house. I have never seen anything like that.

“We tried to get to them, we really tried but there was nothing we could do.”

The man and his son were taken to hospital along with the two younger children but they were released after being checked over for smoke inhalation.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment, with his condition currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on College Place, Methven.

“Emergency services attended and a 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. A further four people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”

Methven tragedy

Area Commander Jason Sharp, of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted at 11.05pm on Friday, 4 August, to reports of a fire affecting a two-storey detached property on College Place, Methven.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene.

“Tragically, a 66-year-old woman passed away and our thoughts are with the family at this time.

“Five casualties were taken to hospital.”

