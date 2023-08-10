Tributes paid to ‘lovely lady’ who died in Perthshire fire

Neighbours have paid tribute to the Perthshire grandmother who died in a fatal fire in her home last week.

The victim of the blaze in College Road, Methven, on August 4 has been named locally as Pat Husband.

Despite the heroic efforts of a neighbour and his son, the 66-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while three children and two rescuers were taken to hospital for treatment.

‘Heart of gold’

As Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service look into the cause of the fire, floral tributes have been gathering outside Pat’s home.

Speaking on behalf of neighbours in College Road, Nikki Macgregor described Pat as “a good friend to many”.

She said: “Pat was a lovely, caring lady with a heart of gold.

“She adored her family and especially her grandchildren.

“Many an evening you could hear the laughter from the garden when the kids were out playing with her.”

It is understood Pat worked in the Crieff Road branch of Tesco in Perth.

Nikki added: “She was very community minded and a good friend to many.

“We are very saddened and our heartfelt condolences go to her family at this difficult time. ”

Rescue efforts

The fire at Pat’s home was first discovered by a neighbour.

His family dialled 999 while the neighbour, who asked not to be named, and his son made a brave rescue attempt.

After breaking the door down he was met by two young children.

He got them safely outside before the neighbour and his son wrapped towels around their heads in a bid to reach those who were upstairs.

But the pair were forced to turn back due to the intensity of the blaze and fears the roof could collapse.

He said: “We had no alternative – we had to get out of the house. I have never seen anything like that.

“We tried to get to them, we really tried but there was nothing we could do.”

The man and his son were taken to hospital along with the two younger children but they were released after being checked over for smoke inhalation.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment, with his condition currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on College Place, Methven.

“Emergency services attended and a 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. A further four people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”

Methven tragedy

Area Commander Jason Sharp, of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted at 11.05pm on Friday, 4 August, to reports of a fire affecting a two-storey detached property on College Place, Methven.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene.

“Tragically, a 66-year-old woman passed away and our thoughts are with the family at this time.

“Five casualties were taken to hospital.”