Woman, 66, dies and five injured in Perthshire house fire

A 66-year-old woman has died and five people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in a Perthshire village.

The blaze took place at a detached two-storey property on College Place in Methven shortly after 11pm on Friday.

According to a BBC report, four appliances and a height vehicle were called to the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released and a joint police and fire investigation has been launched.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland and The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for comment.

