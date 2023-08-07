Fairmont St Andrews launches pair of £5k a night luxury holiday homes

Fairmont St Andrews has launched two high end holiday properties at its luxury golf resort.

The two Manor Homes are called Kingask and Queenask. They have been built in partnership with interior designer Russell Sage. His other work includes the Savoy and Zetter Townhouse in London and, closer to home, the Fife Arms in Elie.

Rates for the houses start at £5,000 per night, rising to upwards of £6,000 during peak season. However guests then have unlimited access to the five star resort’s facilities, championship golf courses, restaurants, bars and spas.

The four-bedroom Queenask Manor Home is designed to host the perfect family escape. Its design and layout is inspired by the Fife landscape.

Queenask

The ground floor has a welcoming entrance hall, a sitting room, whisky library and a games area for family entertainment. There is a luxury dining room with a bay window offering panoramic views of the Links, a light and spacious kitchen, and a cinema room.

The first floor features a landing inspired by the Lomond Hills, once the hunting ground of the Stuarts. Four luxury bedrooms are each inspired by different themes and equipped with luxurious bathrooms.

The master bedroom, The Fife Ness, features a king size bed. It also has a spacious walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The second bedroom, Jack’s Studio, has two double beds. Its interior design celebrates one of the world’s most collected artists, Jack Vettriano, who was born in nearby Methil.

Kingask

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom Kingask Manor Home is designed for social gatherings.

On the ground floor guests are instantly welcomed by a light and airy hallway decorated with arts and crafts pieces. There is a library and games room featuring antique leather-bound Scottish books.

As well as a sitting room there is a dedicated dram room where whisky enthusiasts can savour an impressive selection of the finest spirits. There is a spacious kitchen and an elegant dining room perfect for luxury dinners.

The first floor has a landing showcasing a large cartwheel made of vintage hickory golf clubs. Four bedrooms mirror the layout of the Queenask Manor Home. The master bedroom, the Fairway Flapper, pays homage to the famous female golfers of the 1930s.

Fairmont St Andrews’ general manager Kai Winkley said: “The Manor Homes offer an enhanced luxury residential experience complimented by designs and layouts which emanate the feeling of warmth, homely comfort and relaxation in the Home of Golf.

“Both homes embody quintessential modern Scottish luxury and provide a private and cosy escape on the doorstep of the hotel’s vibrant atmosphere.”

The homes’ interior designer Russell Sage added: “The homes reflect the exciting, evolving vision at Fairmont and celebrates the brand’s unique appeal in this historic Scottish location.”

The Kingask and Queenask are available to book now.