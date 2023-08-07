Fairmont St Andrews launches pair of £5k a night luxury holiday homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fairmont St Andrews launches pair of £5k a night luxury holiday homes

The two holiday homes have panoramic views over the Links and include unlimited access to the five star resort's facilities.

By Jack McKeown
The new holiday homes at Fairmont St Andrews enjoy fine views. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.
The new holiday homes at Fairmont St Andrews enjoy fine views. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.

Fairmont St Andrews has launched two high end holiday properties at its luxury golf resort.

The two Manor Homes are called Kingask and Queenask. They have been built in partnership with interior designer Russell Sage. His other work includes the Savoy and Zetter Townhouse in London and, closer to home, the Fife Arms in Elie.

The Kingask and Queenask are two luxury holiday properties. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.

Rates for the houses start at £5,000 per night, rising to upwards of £6,000 during peak season. However guests then have unlimited access to the five star resort’s facilities, championship golf courses, restaurants, bars and spas.

The four-bedroom Queenask Manor Home is designed to host the perfect family escape. Its design and layout is inspired by the Fife landscape.

Queenask

The ground floor has a welcoming entrance hall, a sitting room, whisky library and a games area for family entertainment. There is a luxury dining room with a bay window offering panoramic views of the Links, a light and spacious kitchen, and a cinema room.

There is golfing memorabilia throughout. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.

The first floor features a landing inspired by the Lomond Hills, once the hunting ground of the Stuarts. Four luxury bedrooms are each inspired by different themes and equipped with luxurious bathrooms.

Each room has its own theme. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.

The master bedroom, The Fife Ness, features a king size bed. It also has a spacious walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The second bedroom, Jack’s Studio, has two double beds. Its interior design celebrates one of the world’s most collected artists, Jack Vettriano, who was born in nearby Methil.

Kingask

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom Kingask Manor Home is designed for social gatherings.

On the ground floor guests are instantly welcomed by a light and airy hallway decorated with arts and crafts pieces. There is a library and games room featuring antique leather-bound Scottish books.

The homes are designed for social occasions. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.

As well as a sitting room there is a dedicated dram room where whisky enthusiasts can savour an impressive selection of the finest spirits. There is a spacious kitchen and an elegant dining room perfect for luxury dinners.

The first floor has a landing showcasing a large cartwheel made of vintage hickory golf clubs. Four bedrooms mirror the layout of the Queenask Manor Home. The master bedroom, the Fairway Flapper, pays homage to the famous female golfers of the 1930s.

Guests can enjoy a dram from the whisky library. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.

Fairmont St Andrews’ general manager Kai Winkley said: “The Manor Homes offer an enhanced luxury residential experience complimented by designs and layouts which emanate the feeling of warmth, homely comfort and relaxation in the Home of Golf.

“Both homes embody quintessential modern Scottish luxury and provide a private and cosy escape on the doorstep of the hotel’s vibrant atmosphere.”

The homes’ interior designer Russell Sage added: “The homes reflect the exciting, evolving vision at Fairmont and celebrates the brand’s unique appeal in this historic Scottish location.”

 

The Kingask and Queenask are available to book now.

