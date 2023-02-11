New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead

By Laura Devlin
February 11 2023, 8.00am
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews.

Plans for a new “world-class” golf development near St Andrews have been given the go-ahead by Fife Council.

The owners of the luxury Fairmont Hotel resort unveiled plans last year for a new championship-grade course to be created from the existing 18-hole Torrance and Kittocks courses.

St Andrews Bay Development (SABD), which bought the site in 2019, applied to Fife Council for permission to extend the course, as well as for the construction work required to develop the site.

The local authority has now approved the development which bosses hope, when complete, will attract European Tour events and become one of the top 100 courses in the world.

The Fairmont Hotel and Golf Resort. Image: Andrew Cawley.

The vision for the new course is to take the best parts of the two existing courses, which wrap themselves around the Fairmont Hotel, to create a major new attraction.

The direction of some holes will be changed with new tees and greens also created.

It is also proposed the existing 15th hole on the Kittocks course will become the 12th hole on the new, adjusted course.

These alterations, the developers say, are to “provide a more dramatic clifftop experience on some new spectacular golf holes”.

Plans are a ‘substantial financial investment’

In a supporting statement submitted with the planning application, the owners detailed their long-term vision for the development.

They said: “The aim of the SABD since purchasing the resort is to significantly enhance the resort’s standing in world golf.

“To achieve this aim it will be necessary to establish a single championship standard golf course out of the best and most dramatic parts of the resort land.

“The creation of a world renowned top 100 golf course if the first phase of a wider aim in repositioning the resort in world golf destinations.”

They added: “The proposal represents a very substantial financial investment by the new owners with the intention of bringing long lasting economic benefits to the resort and the St Andrews area as a whole.”

