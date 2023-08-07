Hero tells of desperate bid to rescue woman and children from fatal Perthshire fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hero tells of desperate bid to rescue woman and children from fatal Perthshire fire

A 66-year-old woman died and three children were taken to hospital after the fire in a house in Methven.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The house in College Place, Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
The house in College Place, Methven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A neighbour has told of his desperate attempt to save a woman and three children from a house fire in Perthshire.

Despite the brave efforts of a neighbour and his son, a 66-year-old woman died in the blaze in her home in College Place, Methven on Friday.

Three children were taken to hospital after the fire which was discovered around 11am.

The man and his son were also taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Children were screaming for help

The man, who has asked not to be named, described his brave rescue attempt and his fears when he heard children screaming for help.

The man, who lives next door to the property in Methven, said he was watching rugby when he heard  a loud bang.

He said: “I rushed outside in time to see the upstairs windows being blown out of the house next door.

The damage to the upstairs of the house. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“There were flames shooting out of the window.

“I got my son to dial 999 and then he and I went into the house.

“We heard the children screaming and yelling and saying ‘what do we do, what do we do’?

“We knew we had to get in there to try to help.”

The house in College Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

He added: “We broke down the door and were met by two of the children downstairs.

“We got the two children outside and then we just reacted.”

The two men put wet towels around their heads and faces to try to protect themselves before attempting to go upstairs.

The neighbour said: “We started to go up the stairs but the flames were so fierce – I have never seen anything like it.

“They were like rolling flames, it was hellish, just horrific.

“I told my son to grab my ankles and we crawled our way upstairs.”

Flowers have been left outside the house. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

They managed to get to the top and thought they could see the woman and child.

However, by this time the flames were getting worse.

He said: “My son yelled that we were going to have to get out  – the roof was away to cave in.

“We had no alternative  – we had to get out of the house. I have never seen anything like that.

‘There was nothing more we could do’

“There was nothing more we could do.

“We tried to get to them, we really tried but there was nothing we could do.

The pair made their way back downstairs where neighbours had already taken care of the two children the man managed to get out.

He said: “The fire brigade arrived shortly afterwards and managed to get our neighbour and the boy out of the house.

“Sadly it was obvious there was nothing they could do for the lady.

“They worked on the boy and then got him away in the ambulance.”

The man and his son grabbed garden hoses and tried to soak anything wooden they saw in a bid to stop the fire spreading.

He said: “There were huge embers flying everywhere and we were worried that out own house could catch fire.

“I think I’m still in shock and I’m absolutely devastated that we couldn’t save the lady but thank goodness we managed to get the children out.

“I’m so grateful I heard what was happening and we were able to go to help.

“The fire was at the back of the house and I think it had been burning for some time before the explosion I heard.

“It could have taken so much longer to realise what was happening and the outcome could have been even worse.”

Joint investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on College Place, Methven.

“Emergency services attended and a 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. A further four people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”

