Fife Caravan on fire on Rosyth building site The fire was reported around 9.20pm and fire fighters remain at the scene By Lindsey Hamilton August 7 2023, 10.18pm

A caravan is on fire at a Fife building site. The fire was reported at 9.21pm and fire fighters are still at the scene. The caravan is on a building site close to the town's Sainsbury store. It is understood it is derelict and that there are no casualties. A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received reports that a caravan is on fire at a building site in Rosyth. "Two appliances from Rosyth are at the scene. "The caravan is understood to be derelict and there are not thought to be any casualties." More follows