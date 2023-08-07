Caravan on fire on Rosyth building site

A caravan is on fire at a Fife building site.

The fire was reported at 9.21pm and fire fighters are still at the scene.

The caravan is on a building site close to the town’s Sainsbury store.

It is understood it is derelict and that there are no casualties.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports that a caravan is on fire at a building site in Rosyth.

“Two appliances from Rosyth are at the scene.

“The caravan is understood to be derelict and there are not thought to be any casualties.”

More follows