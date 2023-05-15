Fire which destroyed a builder’s site cabin in Rosyth being treated as ‘wilful’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire that destroyed a builder’s cabin in Rosyth is being treated as ‘wilful’ by police.

Two crews were sent to the scene in Willow Crescent, Rosyth after the alarm was raised by a member of the public shortly before 3.30pm on Monday.

One eyewitness said they saw thick black smoke billowing from the burning building.

He said: “There was a lot of thick black smoke coming from the cabin which was fully alight when the fire brigade arrived.

“The cabin was engulfed in flames.”

There were no injuries following the fire.

Fire being treated as ‘wilful’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.45pm on Monday, May 15, we were made aware of a fire in the Willow Crescent area of Rosyth.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fife and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert an 3.27pm to a report of a portable cabin on fire on ground adjacent to Willow Crescent in Rosyth.

“Two appliances were at the scene and have since left.”