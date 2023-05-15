LEE WILKIE: Dundee United were mentally weak in Ross County defeat – they need to show character to get out of trouble but do they have it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United were mentally weak in Ross County defeat – they need to show character to get out of trouble but do they have it?

Time is quickly running out to save their skins says former Tangerines defender Wilkie as he questions the desire of the squad

Ross County striker Jordan White celebrates against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
Jordan White celebrates after putting Ross County 2-1 up at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have got themselves into a whole heap of trouble.

Three games to go and two points behind Ross County.

I think they need to win two of those matches to get out of bottom spot.

And, on Saturday’s showing, I’m not convinced that will come.

I remain convinced – and have done for some time – that United have more quality in their squad than their rivals down the bottom of the Premiership.

But do they have the heart to show that?

Mentally weak

We’ve seen this situation a number of times this season – a run of good results and suddenly the Tangerines look like a decent side that are ready to climb the table.

But then reality hits once more and United end up bottom again.

Ross County celebrate as they defeated Dundee United at Tannadice.
Ross County leapfrogged Dundee United in the table thanks to Saturday’s 3-1 win. Image: Shutterstock.

We’re there again, with only three matches to go this time.

The one thing that stood out to me from Saturday’s defeat to County was a lack of fight, particularly in front of such a big home crowd.

That’s what concerns me most.

The goals they conceded were very poor and points to mentality more than anything.

The St Johnstone defeat you could accept to an extent because it was one of those games where it is very tight but things just don’t quite go your way.

Jordan White celebrates after making it 1-0 to Ross County against Dundee United.
Jordan White notched a hat-trick against Dundee United at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

County was different and alarm bells are loud and clear.

In games like these it isn’t about nice touches and being technically good, it’s about winning your one-on-one battle with your opposite number.

Being aggressive and physical in key moments – Ross County were on top in those key moments.

That suggests to me this United team are mentally weak.

More needed

The lack of consistency all season tells you that.

The league table doesn’t lie at this stage and United are bottom for a reason.

It’s time to prove they have the character required to be at Dundee United – if they don’t then the team are going down.

The likes of Steven Fletcher and Jamie McGrath have been doing what they can over the past few weeks. Both have been really positive.

But United need more than those two.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Ross County at Tannadice, on May 13, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

I’m a fan of Ryan Edwards but he’s not commanded that backline in the same way this season.

It may be because of a lack of experience, lack of knowhow in this kind of position.

Because good young players like Kai Fotheringham and Rory MacLeod need help from their older team-mates.

I don’t see much of that.

Jim Goodwin has added something as manager but, really, they need his attitude as a player on that pitch.

Next three

Because these next three are not games I’d pick.

Livingston have struggled lately but nobody likes going there and David Martindale will have them fired up because of their recent poor run.

Kilmarnock at home will be a crunch game and then Motherwell last day won’t be easy.

Character is what counts now – United have to show much more than they did on Saturday or the Championship beckons.

[[title]]

[[text]]

