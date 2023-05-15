LEE WILKIE: Dundee United were mentally weak in Ross County defeat – they need to show character to get out of trouble but do they have it?

Dundee United have got themselves into a whole heap of trouble.

Three games to go and two points behind Ross County.

I think they need to win two of those matches to get out of bottom spot.

And, on Saturday’s showing, I’m not convinced that will come.

I remain convinced – and have done for some time – that United have more quality in their squad than their rivals down the bottom of the Premiership.

But do they have the heart to show that?

Mentally weak

We’ve seen this situation a number of times this season – a run of good results and suddenly the Tangerines look like a decent side that are ready to climb the table.

But then reality hits once more and United end up bottom again.

We’re there again, with only three matches to go this time.

The one thing that stood out to me from Saturday’s defeat to County was a lack of fight, particularly in front of such a big home crowd.

That’s what concerns me most.

The goals they conceded were very poor and points to mentality more than anything.

The St Johnstone defeat you could accept to an extent because it was one of those games where it is very tight but things just don’t quite go your way.

County was different and alarm bells are loud and clear.

In games like these it isn’t about nice touches and being technically good, it’s about winning your one-on-one battle with your opposite number.

Being aggressive and physical in key moments – Ross County were on top in those key moments.

That suggests to me this United team are mentally weak.

More needed

The lack of consistency all season tells you that.

The league table doesn’t lie at this stage and United are bottom for a reason.

It’s time to prove they have the character required to be at Dundee United – if they don’t then the team are going down.

The likes of Steven Fletcher and Jamie McGrath have been doing what they can over the past few weeks. Both have been really positive.

But United need more than those two.

I’m a fan of Ryan Edwards but he’s not commanded that backline in the same way this season.

It may be because of a lack of experience, lack of knowhow in this kind of position.

Because good young players like Kai Fotheringham and Rory MacLeod need help from their older team-mates.

I don’t see much of that.

Jim Goodwin has added something as manager but, really, they need his attitude as a player on that pitch.

Next three

Because these next three are not games I’d pick.

Livingston have struggled lately but nobody likes going there and David Martindale will have them fired up because of their recent poor run.

Kilmarnock at home will be a crunch game and then Motherwell last day won’t be easy.

Character is what counts now – United have to show much more than they did on Saturday or the Championship beckons.