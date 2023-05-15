How did standout starlet Alex Ferguson and other St Johnstone youngsters do during East Fife loan spells?

Building links with football clubs is something East Fife are big on.

As well as developing their own talent, they want MGM Timber Bayview to be a place where loanees can thrive.

That was certainly the case for at least one of the three St Johnstone youngsters who joined the Fifers on loan this season.

Alex Ferguson ended the campaign as a standout for Greig McDonald’s side, as their season finished with Friday’s aggregate defeat to Clyde in the League One playoff semi-final.

He was joined in Methil by St Johnstone teammates Taylor Steven – used as a substitute in the 1-1 draw after extra-time – and, for the first half of the season, Liam Parker.

Journalist Oli Anderson, who covers East Fife and is a supporter of the club, gave us his view on the three players.

Liam Parker

The 19-year-old defender made just five appearances and returned to St Johnstone in January.

“We had Parker at the start of the season and he wasn’t getting the minutes,” said Anderson

“When he was, he wasn’t stepping up the same way we’ve seen Sam Denham or Aaron Steele do at the back.

We're delighted to announce the signing of Liam Parker on a season-long loan from St. Johnstone. Welcome to Bayview Liam! 🔗https://t.co/E1Zt3FxEsx pic.twitter.com/6KVNthsCE8 — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) September 17, 2022

“I think that’s why he was sent back and Aidan Quinn was brought in on loan from Montrose.

“Parker came on early as a sub against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup and looked quite solid, but we didn’t really get to see enough of him.”

Taylor Steven

The 18-year-old forward spent the season on loan, making eight starts and 18 appearances from the bench.

“I feel bad for him because he was never really given a run in the team,” said Anderson.

“Two of the times he did start, against Forfar and Elgin, he put in two man-of-the-match performances, then was taken out the team.

🎥Highlights from yesterday's match against Elgin City along with post-match reaction from Greig McDonald Aidan Quinn and Taylor Steven are now available on East Fife TV

🔗https://t.co/zhsaxJp5QW pic.twitter.com/3Ij2CV1sNB — East Fife TV (@EastFifeTV) January 8, 2023

“He didn’t score in those games but he was an absolute menace. He was devilishly quick and deceivingly strong.

“I wouldn’t be upset to see him back at Bayview next season.”

Alex Ferguson

The 19-year-old midfielder was a standout for the Fifers during his season-long loan, scoring six and assisting 12 goals.

“His stats still don’t reflect how good a season this boy has had,” said Anderson. “Hopefully he’s going to go really far.

“I’ve heard people say he’s as good as Jason Kerr in terms of a loan signing for East Fife. He’s been phenomenal for us.

“He went really under the radar at the start of the season, to be fair, but has really come into his own.

“I think if St Johnstone survive relegation, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the Championship next season.

“He’s more than capable of taking the two steps up, he totally ran the show in the latter parts of the season.”