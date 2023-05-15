How did standout starlet Alex Ferguson and other St Johnstone youngsters do during East Fife loan spells?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How did standout starlet Alex Ferguson and other St Johnstone youngsters do during East Fife loan spells?

Three teenagers made the move from McDiarmid Park at the start of the season.

St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson spent the season on loan at East Fife. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson spent the season on loan at East Fife. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Building links with football clubs is something East Fife are big on.

As well as developing their own talent, they want MGM Timber Bayview to be a place where loanees can thrive.

That was certainly the case for at least one of the three St Johnstone youngsters who joined the Fifers on loan this season.

Alex Ferguson ended the campaign as a standout for Greig McDonald’s side, as their season finished with Friday’s aggregate defeat to Clyde in the League One playoff semi-final.

He was joined in Methil by St Johnstone teammates Taylor Steven – used as a substitute in the 1-1 draw after extra-time – and, for the first half of the season, Liam Parker.

Journalist Oli Anderson, who covers East Fife and is a supporter of the club, gave us his view on the three players.

Liam Parker

The 19-year-old defender made just five appearances and returned to St Johnstone in January.

“We had Parker at the start of the season and he wasn’t getting the minutes,” said Anderson

“When he was, he wasn’t stepping up the same way we’ve seen Sam Denham or Aaron Steele do at the back.

“I think that’s why he was sent back and Aidan Quinn was brought in on loan from Montrose.

“Parker came on early as a sub against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup and looked quite solid, but we didn’t really get to see enough of him.”

Taylor Steven

The 18-year-old forward spent the season on loan, making eight starts and 18 appearances from the bench.

“I feel bad for him because he was never really given a run in the team,” said Anderson.

“Two of the times he did start, against Forfar and Elgin, he put in two man-of-the-match performances, then was taken out the team.

“He didn’t score in those games but he was an absolute menace. He was devilishly quick and deceivingly strong.

“I wouldn’t be upset to see him back at Bayview next season.”

Alex Ferguson

The 19-year-old midfielder was a standout for the Fifers during his season-long loan, scoring six and assisting 12 goals.

“His stats still don’t reflect how good a season this boy has had,” said Anderson. “Hopefully he’s going to go really far.

“I’ve heard people say he’s as good as Jason Kerr in terms of a loan signing for East Fife. He’s been phenomenal for us.

“He went really under the radar at the start of the season, to be fair, but has really come into his own.

St Johnstone’s Alex Ferguson in action for East Fife. Image: SNS.

“I think if St Johnstone survive relegation, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the Championship next season.

“He’s more than capable of taking the two steps up, he totally ran the show in the latter parts of the season.”

