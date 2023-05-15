LEE WILKIE: Why the Dundee job is perfect for any ambitious manager

A week is a long time in football. For Dundee, it’s an absolute age.

Since my last column, the Dark Blues have moved on from celebrating their title victory to seeing Gary Bowyer win Manager of the Year – and then for him to be shown the door almost immediately.

There are few clubs like it.

But if things hadn’t been right behind the scenes between manager and his bosses then I’m afraid it was never going to last.

People outside the game will probably be surprised with this opinion.

But I think they’ve done the right thing in sorting it out quickly.

I know the timing looked terrible with the Manager of the Year thing but, if they’d decided change was coming, then why wait?

With a huge number of players out of contract, things need to happen quickly to get a team ready for next season.

Enticing job

It is a massive job for a new manager – but a really enticing one as well.

Dundee is basically a blank canvas right now.

You get to keep whichever players you want (if they agree, of course) but otherwise get to sign all of your own players.

Unfortunately for Gary Bowyer, he didn’t get much chance to put his own stamp on the team.

The new man certainly will, though that adds a different pressure.

It’s a big rebuilding job but one, to me, that looks perfect for an ambitious manager.