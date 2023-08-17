Work under way on EV chargers next to Kingsway after bakery plans scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Work under way on EV chargers next to Kingsway after bakery plans scrapped

Construction has started on the patch of land next to Starbucks.

By Andrew Robson
The construction site for the EV charging station next to the Kingsway at Myrekirk
The construction site for the EV charging station next to the Kingsway at Myrekirk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Work is underway on creating an electric vehicle charging station next to the Kingsway – after plans for a bakery on the site were scrapped.

The land, next to Starbucks at Myrekirk, has been dug up to make way for the EV project.

The land was originally set to become a new Clark’s Bakery outlet with a drive-thru.

24-bay EV charging station next to Kingsway

But the firm said in June it had scrapped those proposals when construction costs almost doubled in the four years it took to develop the project.

A 24-bay EV super charging station is being built on the site instead.

Once complete, it is believed the new charging stations will be the first in Scotland where EV drivers can get a range of 60 miles in just three minutes of charging.

Image of the projected electric vehicle charging stations off the Myrekirk Roundabout in Dundee.
An artist’s impression of how the charging station could look. Image: SSE

There will be eight super-fast 360-kilowatt EV chargers capable of delivering those speeds at the site.

A further 16 bays will feature 150-kilowatt units, able to deliver just under eight miles of range per minute of charging to a standard family car.

SSE is behind the project and has further plans to build a second charging hub in the Kingsway West area.

Works are underway at the Myrekirk Electric Charging site
The site is near Starbucks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Myrekirk EV site Dundee
Bakery plans on the plot were scrapped. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Kevin Welstead, EV sector director at SSE, said: “Dundee has shown great commitment to installing EV charging infrastructure and we want to support that development by giving drivers easy access to reliable and fast charging facilities.

“The Myrekirk hub represents our gold standard, a design we want to replicate across the country.”

More from Dundee

Phone boxes on the back of a lorry on Reform Street in Dundee. Image: Gemma Bibby/DC Thomson
Final call: Why are phone boxes being removed from Dundee city centre?
The Last Tram pub in Lochee
Another Dundee pub told to pay Sky £10k in damages over illegal football games
Broughty Ferry RNLI rescue stricken vessel
Boat rescued after going missing on journey to Broughty Ferry
Mains Church, now being sold as a flat
Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale
Elders Court multi in Lochee
Dundee sparkies bussed to jobs at multi by security staff after 'threats from residents'
GMB Union flag. Schools across Dundee facing further disruption after GMB members voted to strike.
Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike
Dundee City Centre - High Street, Nethergate
Bid to reduce empty shops in Dundee with rates relief crackdown
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
A portrait of Arthur Morris.
Arthur Morris: Former Ninewells plastic surgeon and BMA Scotland chairman dies
CR0044329, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, DC Thomson staff who are taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for Help for Kids. Picture shows; the Pavement Pounders group, with Stacey Wallace, Help For Kids Charity Manager in the centre. Tuesday 15th August, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson's Dundee Kiltwalk team will walk 20 miles for our Help For Kids…

Conversation