Work under way on EV chargers next to Kingsway after bakery plans scrapped

Work is underway on creating an electric vehicle charging station next to the Kingsway – after plans for a bakery on the site were scrapped.

The land, next to Starbucks at Myrekirk, has been dug up to make way for the EV project.

The land was originally set to become a new Clark’s Bakery outlet with a drive-thru.

24-bay EV charging station next to Kingsway

But the firm said in June it had scrapped those proposals when construction costs almost doubled in the four years it took to develop the project.

A 24-bay EV super charging station is being built on the site instead.

Once complete, it is believed the new charging stations will be the first in Scotland where EV drivers can get a range of 60 miles in just three minutes of charging.

There will be eight super-fast 360-kilowatt EV chargers capable of delivering those speeds at the site.

A further 16 bays will feature 150-kilowatt units, able to deliver just under eight miles of range per minute of charging to a standard family car.

SSE is behind the project and has further plans to build a second charging hub in the Kingsway West area.

Kevin Welstead, EV sector director at SSE, said: “Dundee has shown great commitment to installing EV charging infrastructure and we want to support that development by giving drivers easy access to reliable and fast charging facilities.

“The Myrekirk hub represents our gold standard, a design we want to replicate across the country.”