Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland coming to Dundee

The charging station canopies could also be built from recycled wind turbine blades.

By Joanna Bremner
Most powerful electric vehicle chargers in Scotland are coming to Dundee. An artist impression of the Myrekirk EV charging site. Image: SSE.
Dundee will be the first place in the UK where EV drivers can get a range of 60 miles in just three minutes of charging.

SSE will install eight 360-kilowatt EV chargers at the Dundee’s new Myrekirk roundabout charging hub by the end of 2023.

Rapid chargers are 50-149 kilowatts, and ultra-rapid chargers are anything over 150-kilowatts.

The chargers planned for Dundee are more than twice as fast as the standard ultra-rapid chargers, which themselves are few and far between.

‘Huge step forward’ says EV driver

Rob Alcock, based in Carnoustie, uses an EV and previously voiced frustrations about his electric car’s range, and long charging times.

He said: “One of the biggest points of contention for EV drivers is how long it takes to charge your car.

“So this is a huge step forward. I’d be able to charge my car fully in twelve minutes.

“It’s nearly as quick as filling up with petrol or diesel.

“Wow,” he added.

However Rob did question how much these chargers will cost to use.

“The chargers will be highly sought after, but how much will we be charged for using them?”

SSE could not share what the price in pence per kWh for these super speedy chargers.

Faster chargers could help drivers to switch to EVs

Kevin Welstead, EV sector director at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “EV drivers want fast and reliable charging that fits into their everyday lives.

“The ultra-rapid chargers we’re installing at the Myrekirk roundabout – or circle as most Dundonians might call it – could provide 60 miles of range in just three minutes, vehicle depending.

“If we’re to encourage even more people to make the switch to EV, it’s essential that drivers don’t have to sacrifice convenience for sustainability.”

Kevin Welstead, sector director for electric vehicles at SSE Energy Solutions. Image: SSE.

There will be a total of 24 ultra-rapid chargers at the Dundee hub, which in total have a capacity of nearly two and a half mega-watts.

There will also be a green roof at the Myrekirk charging hub, packed with plants for filtering out air pollutants.

Kevin continued: “The roll-out of publicly accessible ultra-rapid charging hubs like those at Kingsway and Myrekirk means getting more drivers back on the road at speed.

“More than 23,000 vehicles travel along the A90 everyday, with an ever-increasing number of these already or soon-to-be EVs.

“Our two ultra-rapid charging hubs are located on this busy trunk road which is an important thoroughfare for drivers in Dundee and Angus as well as those travelling between Aberdeenshire and Scotland’s central belt.”

First UK charging hub made from repurposed wind turbine blades 

SSE are planning to install two charging hubs in Dundee – one at the Myrekirk roundabout, and another (pending on planning permission) in the Kingsway West area.

The energy infrastructure experts may also build part of the Kingsway West hub using old wind turbine blades.

The canopies above the chargers, keeping drivers dry while charging, could come from the repurposed blades from Scottish firm ReBlade.

Propeller blades could be reused for the canopies of one of the Dundee charging hubs. Image: SSE.

ReBlade managing director Fiona Lindsay said it is “fantastic” to work with SSE on using old wind turbine blades.

“This is a ground-breaking project that demonstrates how practical circular uses can be found for turbine blade waste as it starts to come down in volume, and it’s exciting to be part of a global first in evidencing the circular potential of blades.”

This also depends on planning permission.

Artist impression of the Kingsway West charging site. Image: SSE.

The Kingsway West hub will have eight 150-kilowatt EV chargers.

These charging units will also be accessible for all, with kerb-less bays so disabled drivers can charge their car with ease.

