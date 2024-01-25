Bid to save Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park as new pictures reveal deterioration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to save Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park as new pictures reveal deterioration

Fife Council has pledged to help with its restoration after a 24-year closure.

By Claire Warrender
The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
The Dutch Village is deteriorating. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council has pledged to help with the restoration of an iconic Fife visitor attraction as new photos reveal the extent of its decay.

The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park was closed almost 24 years ago due to dangerous roof tiles.

A tree root grows through a wall at the Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park
Tree roots are growing through the wall, causing cracks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Its condition has deteriorated significantly since then and it is now on Historic Environment Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.

The four buildings on a man-made island sit in the middle of the boating lake at the St Andrews park.

Built in the 1920s, they housed a boathouse, summerhouse, cafe and Italian-style ice cream booth.

A postcard from 1972 reveals how it once looked
A postcard of the Dutch Village and boating pond in 1972 shows how it once looked. Image: Supplied.

And the village was a huge draw for families who travelled for miles to visit.

However, Friends of Craigtoun Park, which runs the attraction, warns it is now in danger of becoming “a sad ruin and an eyesore”.

Survey reveals several areas of decay

Tree roots are growing through the stonework and large cracks have appeared on the render.

Many pantiles are cracked or missing, allowing water to pour in.

Missing rendering at the Dutch Village, Craigtoun Country Park.
Missing rendering and cracks show the Dutch Village’s poor condition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cracks in another wall
The Dutch Village is a shadow of its former self. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And there are substantial areas of missing harl, exposing brick work.

A survey also revealed rusting windows, internal damp, vegetation and birds roosting inside.

The Dutch Village was once a family favourite
The Dutch Village at Craigtoun Park was once a family favourite but it is now at risk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Friends had the buildings surveyed in 2021 to look at future uses.

And funding director Henry Paul said a structural engineer last year recommended immediate repairs following further damage.

However, no money has been secured for either restoration or renovation and the charity says they were unable to get Fife Council to engage with them until recently.

Hopes of Dutch Village restoration on the horizon for Craigtoun Park

While the charity runs Craigtoun Park on a 25-year lease, the Dutch Village remains the responsibility of the council.

And it has commissioned another survey, this time by their own engineers, to be carried out this week.

Friends of Craigtoun say they would ideally like to adopt a model similar to that at Silverburn Park in Leven, where the charity has overall responsibility along with the power to fundraise.

“We have been having regular meetings with Alan Paul (Fife Council’s head of property services) and hopefully he will be able to help us get the refurbishment of the Dutch Village off the ground,” said Henry.

Mr Paul said the council is assessing the condition of the Dutch Village and will work with Friends of Craigtoun to help with its restoration.

Conversation