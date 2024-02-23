St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark reveals BROKEN LEG was price of rushing comeback

The Perth forward can appreciate why Craig Levein has been managing his game-time recently.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark knows better than most what can go wrong if you push yourself too hard, too soon on the comeback trail.

The Perth forward has revealed he ended up breaking his leg in a bid to aid last season’s Premiership survival battle.

So, when boss Craig Levein has talked about managing Clark’s game-time and training workload, he can understand the caution at play.

“There were complications with the first injury,” the 32-year-old recalled.

“I’d had the same problem with my left ankle at Dundee United in the Covid season.

“I managed to get back really quickly then.

“It was the same injury, same surgeon.

Nicky Clark celebrates with Chris Kane after scoring against Motherwell earlier this season. Image: SNS

“But with the situation we were in towards the end of last season, I maybe pushed it too quick to get back.

“That caused the screw to move and I got a fracture in my leg.

“It was a complete nightmare.

“I ended up getting that screw out so hopefully I won’t have any issues with it going forward.

“I tried to push it to help the team.

“The screw hadn’t completely set and when I was twisting and turning it’s obviously moved and cracked the tibula with the bone that the screw was through.”

MacLean’s last stand

A trip to Paisley brings back memories of Clark’s first game in nearly a year turning out to be Steven MacLean’s last as Saints manager.

“It was a tough one to take,” he said. “Macca losing his job was not nice.

“We have to take the responsibility for that. We were the ones on the pitch.

St Mirren's Keanu Baccus scores to make it 1-0 in Paisley the last time the teams met.
St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus scores to make it 1-0 in Paisley the last time the teams met. Image: SNS.

“Going back down there this time, hopefully we can make amends and get three points.

“I’d only played 60 minutes in a bounce game with the younger boys. It had been 10 months out.

“I’d managed to train for a few weeks, it hadn’t been a great start and Macca was trying to get me in the team so obviously I couldn’t say ‘no’.

“It didn’t go to plan.

“It was difficult trying to play without only those minutes in 10 months.

“This time it’s different. The injury wasn’t as bad and I’ve played more games recently.”

Clark believes he’s now in great shape for the Premiership run-in.

“I’ve trained just about every day since the break,” he said.

“I’m feeling good and hopefully I’ll get a chance to show that against St Mirren.

“I can understand the manager taking it easy with me.

“But I want to show what I can do and score as many goals as possible.”

Four games, four managers

Clark’s name will crop up in pub quizzes, having played four games in a row under four different managers.

That speaks to a period of flux at McDiarmid Park.

But he now believes strong foundations have been put down to restore stability.

“I saw that stat,” said Clark. “It’s wild, crazy.

“Callum (Davidson), then I got injured, Macca, one with Eck (Alex Cleland) and then the gaffer now.

Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-0 in Craig Levein's first game in charge.
Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-0 in Craig Levein’s first game in charge. Image: SNS.

“The gaffer and Kirky (Andy Kirk) have come in, changed a lot and hopefully things are looking up.

“It feels stable now. I think you can see that with the performances on the pitch.

“A couple haven’t been great since the break but in general there’s been a lift.

“When you look back at this club, they’ve always been hard to beat.

“That’s what we need, first and foremost.

“If we can get that right, we can then look at creating chances and getting goals. I think we’ve got boys in the team who’ll manage to do that.

“We can then become more successful hopefully.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans are eager for news on the proposed sale of the club. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: New owner, new money, new stadium - proposed St Johnstone sale spells…
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley…
Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson should both be back this season.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Ex-Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan lands new Championship deal - and could…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark will benefit from building his fitness up in recent weeks.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident 'best striker' Nicky Clark is ready for Premiership…
Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping 'yo-yo club' tag - and Raith…
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh will soon be scoring goals, according to Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock
St Johnstone boss reveals priceless Adama Sidibeh trait that means goals are 'just a…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals he has met St Johnstone's prospective new American owner
St Johnstone fans at McDiarmid Park in 2022. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone fans react to takeover talks with US buyer
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips vows to blank out contract uncertainty

Conversation