Luke McCowan: Dundee must capitalise on Hibs fans’ restlessness

Luke McCowan hopes Dundee can use restlessness in the Hibs support to their advantage.

The Dark Blues midfielder said there were shades of it in evidence when they left Easter Road with a respectable 0-0 draw earlier in the season.

Tension among the home fans has risen further since then.

Nick Montgomery’s side haven’t won a league match since a 1-0 win away to Livingston at the start of December.

Hibs supporters haven’t witnessed a home win in any competition since the week before that trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena.

McCowan knows that if Dundee start the match well, the home crowd turning on their team could work to the Dee’s advantage.

Luke McCowan: We know we’re a good team

“They are used to being successful and when they aren’t, it is a pain for the fans,” said the Dark Blues star.

“It can get on top of the players and you can feel that when you are against them. The whole place kind of sinks.

“So we have to get that on our side on Saturday and use it as best we can.

“We have to use that. The message the boys will have is that Hibs might get their win – but it will not be against us.

“We know they are a good team and can play great football at times. You saw them draw at Aberdeen, scoring two great goals.

“So we know they are a threat and we know we have to be right at it.”

Three-win ‘carrot’

Dundee lost the other meeting between the teams this season, a 2-1 defeat for the Dark Blues at Dens Park.

However, they go into this one after back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership.

The points gained have them sitting pretty in sixth and with the chance to extend the gap to seventh-placed Hibs to eight points.

McCowan said the chance to put three consecutive wins on the board for the first time this season is yet more motivation.

“That might be a wee carrot that the manager dangles in front of us,” he said.

“And hopefully that will be a bit of extra motivation for the boys.”

Blonde or baldy?

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form for Dundee this season in a central midfield role.

He has caught the eye while sporting a peroxide-blonde haircut.

It was something he originally had done while he was on holiday that has stuck around.

“I might keep it but I am not really tanned anymore!” said McCowan.

“When I got it in Ireland, I played well so I decided to keep it, but I will see.

“My missus’s sister is a hairdresser so I get the highlights for free but I might just accidentally miss my appointment next time and try to grow it out – or go the other way and get a baldy!”