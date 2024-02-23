Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley ‘nemesis’ mantle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley ‘nemesis’ mantle

The 32-year-old has scored eight times against the Paisley side.

Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Nicky Clark scored a stunning overhead kick goal for St Johnstone against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Mirren fans rejoiced recently when news broke that Chris Kane had left St Johnstone on loan.

With a battle of the Saints looming large, the mere presence of the Perth striker was enough to give Buddies a feeling of dread.

Kane’s winner at McDiarmid Park earlier in the season was the latest in a long line of goals he has scored in this fixture, the most important being the opener in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

Paisley supporters shouldn’t relax too much, though.

Because there’s another forward whose career has been littered with goals put into a St Mirren net.

Nicky Clark.

The 32-year-old has scored more often against them than any other team currently playing in the Premiership.

Courier Sport picks out the top five from his eight against St Johnstone’s weekend opponents.

Kane is gone but there’s another nemesis in town.

1 A Seven—goal thriller

On September 24, 2016 Clark scored two goals for Dunfermline as the Pars beat St Mirren 4-3 in an East End Park Championship clash.

Nicky Clark celebrates his second goal for Dunfermline against St Mirren.
Nicky Clark celebrates his second goal for Dunfermline against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Manager Allan Johnston was in no doubt as to his man of the match.

“Nicky Clark was unplayable,” he said. “He was everywhere with great finishes for the goals.”

2 Another winner for Dunfermline

The Fife side were unbeaten in their four contests against St Mirren that season and Clark scored the winner again on November 11, 2016 – this time in Paisley.

Nicky Clark was a thorn in St Mirren's side again with Dunfermline.
Nicky Clark was a thorn in St Mirren’s side again with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Fifth-placed Dunfermline ended up missing out on the promotion play-offs by one spot that season, while Jack Ross’s side were seventh.

3 A Scottish Cup shock

In February, 2019 Dundee United were a Championship team, with St Mirren in the top flight.

The Tangerines were victorious when they were drawn together in the cup, though.

Nicky Clark scores for Dundee United against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.
Nicky Clark scores for Dundee United against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

Clark put United 2-0 up after Pavol Safranko had opened the scoring and a late Duckens Nazon goal proved only to be a consolation.

4 Dream Saints debut

Clark made his first appearance for St Johnstone on September 3, 2022.

Goal number one as a St Johnstone player for Nicky Clark.
Goal number one as a St Johnstone player for Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

His new club had been on a three-game Premiership losing run but arguably their most important signing of that transfer window put them in front on 26 minutes and set the ball rolling for a 3-0 home win.

Manager, Callum Davidson had showed patience in his hunt for a focal point striker and Clark looked to be worth the wait.

5 The overhead kick

Clark has enjoyed a long career and scored many goals but this one could well be his best.

Nicky Clark scored a fantastic goal to earn a late, late draw last season.
Nicky Clark scored a fantastic goal to earn a late, late draw last season. Image: SNS.

With St Mirren 2-1 up and Saints reduced to 10 men, we were into the seventh minute of second half injury-time when Ali Crawford crossed from the left and a spectacular and acrobatic left foot, overhead volley sparked wild celebrations in front of the travelling fans.

“What a finish,” said Davidson.

It was Clark’s eighth goal against St Mirren – this Saturday would be the perfect time to make it nine.

