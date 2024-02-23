Top 5 Nicky Clark goals against St Mirren as St Johnstone striker takes Paisley ‘nemesis’ mantle

St Mirren fans rejoiced recently when news broke that Chris Kane had left St Johnstone on loan.

With a battle of the Saints looming large, the mere presence of the Perth striker was enough to give Buddies a feeling of dread.

Kane’s winner at McDiarmid Park earlier in the season was the latest in a long line of goals he has scored in this fixture, the most important being the opener in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

Paisley supporters shouldn’t relax too much, though.

Because there’s another forward whose career has been littered with goals put into a St Mirren net.

Nicky Clark.

The 32-year-old has scored more often against them than any other team currently playing in the Premiership.

Courier Sport picks out the top five from his eight against St Johnstone’s weekend opponents.

Kane is gone but there’s another nemesis in town.

1 A Seven—goal thriller

On September 24, 2016 Clark scored two goals for Dunfermline as the Pars beat St Mirren 4-3 in an East End Park Championship clash.

Manager Allan Johnston was in no doubt as to his man of the match.

“Nicky Clark was unplayable,” he said. “He was everywhere with great finishes for the goals.”

2 Another winner for Dunfermline

The Fife side were unbeaten in their four contests against St Mirren that season and Clark scored the winner again on November 11, 2016 – this time in Paisley.

Fifth-placed Dunfermline ended up missing out on the promotion play-offs by one spot that season, while Jack Ross’s side were seventh.

3 A Scottish Cup shock

In February, 2019 Dundee United were a Championship team, with St Mirren in the top flight.

The Tangerines were victorious when they were drawn together in the cup, though.

Clark put United 2-0 up after Pavol Safranko had opened the scoring and a late Duckens Nazon goal proved only to be a consolation.

4 Dream Saints debut

Clark made his first appearance for St Johnstone on September 3, 2022.

His new club had been on a three-game Premiership losing run but arguably their most important signing of that transfer window put them in front on 26 minutes and set the ball rolling for a 3-0 home win.

Manager, Callum Davidson had showed patience in his hunt for a focal point striker and Clark looked to be worth the wait.

5 The overhead kick

Clark has enjoyed a long career and scored many goals but this one could well be his best.

With St Mirren 2-1 up and Saints reduced to 10 men, we were into the seventh minute of second half injury-time when Ali Crawford crossed from the left and a spectacular and acrobatic left foot, overhead volley sparked wild celebrations in front of the travelling fans.

“What a finish,” said Davidson.

It was Clark’s eighth goal against St Mirren – this Saturday would be the perfect time to make it nine.