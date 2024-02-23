Mystery Fife man scoops £300k in National Lottery game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Mystery Fife man scoops £300k in National Lottery game

The winner plans on getting married and buying a new car with his new-found wealth.

By Bryan Copland
The Fife man played Treasure Bingo through the National Lottery website. Image: Shutterstock
A mystery Fife man has scooped £300,000 on a National Lottery game.

The man, known only as Mr S, took the top prize on the Treasure Bingo instant win game on the National Lottery website.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous but told operator Allwyn he plans on using the cash to get married, buy a new car and go on holiday.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “Mr S certainly has lots to look forward to now that he has won an instant £300,000.

Fife man beats odds of 5 million to one to win top National Lottery game prize

“He can celebrate with a lovely holiday and a new car, and now start planning his dream wedding. Massive congratulations.”

The Treasure Bingo game costs £3 to play and is said to offer a one in 2.6 chance of winning a prize – but the odds of winning the top prize are nearly five million to one.

A host of people across Tayside and Fife have won big on the Lottery over the years – and spent their cash in a variety of different ways.

