Mystery Fife man scoops £300k in National Lottery game

A mystery Fife man has scooped £300,000 on a National Lottery game.

The man, known only as Mr S, took the top prize on the Treasure Bingo instant win game on the National Lottery website.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous but told operator Allwyn he plans on using the cash to get married, buy a new car and go on holiday.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “Mr S certainly has lots to look forward to now that he has won an instant £300,000.

“He can celebrate with a lovely holiday and a new car, and now start planning his dream wedding. Massive congratulations.”

The Treasure Bingo game costs £3 to play and is said to offer a one in 2.6 chance of winning a prize – but the odds of winning the top prize are nearly five million to one.

