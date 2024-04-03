Dundee’s ‘dynamic’ midfield three delighting manager Tony Docherty as Mo Sylla earns special praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s ‘dynamic’ midfield three delighting manager Tony Docherty as Mo Sylla earns special praise

Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron and Sylla have been in fine form.

By George Cran
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla has impressed for Dundee lately. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty is delighted with the “dynamic” of Dundee’s midfield three after an unbeaten March for the Dark Blues.

Luke McCowan has been the star man for much of the season but he’s been challenged for that mantle in recent weeks by Scotland U/21 man Lyall Cameron.

And midfield enforcer Mo Sylla has made himself a real fans favourite with some fine displays of late.

The Frenchman was excellent in the weekend win over St Johnstone.

Since the start of 2024, Sylla has started eight games – Dundee have picked up 17 points from those games.

He’s made himself crucial to the Dark Blues says manager Docherty.

“Mo has shown real consistency,” the Dens boss said.

Mo Sylla
Mo Sylla in action for Dundee against Ross County. Image: SNS

“He’s become a real pivotal player for us.

“It’s such an important role in the midfield.

“I think the balance of the midfield three and the dynamic between the three has been really good.

“It allows Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron to be really positive and offensive in the way they play because they have the insurance of Mo behind them.

“He’s a really intelligent footballer, he knows the game and he knows his role in the team.

“He’s very rangy and that’s to his advantage. Mo is a good player. He’s fantastic at breaking up play but he also makes good decisions on the ball.

“Long may that continue.”

‘Hungry players desperate for more success’

McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS

Talks continue with McCowan over an extension to his current contract.

The former Ayr man added another assist to his list at the weekend as he set up Amadou Bakayoko’s McDiarmid Park winner.

But it was Cameron who stole the show by firing in the opening goal with a superb long-range lob.

After the game, the youngster revealed he feels he has “underachieved” this season despite a very credible five goals in his maiden Premiership campaign.

“That’s what I love about Lyall,” Docherty added.

“It’s typical of the whole group, to be honest.

“They are all looking to achieve more.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his opener against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron celebrates his opener against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“When I came into the club, I said that’s the type of player I want to work with. Guys like Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan, young and hungry players desperate for more success.

“It doesn’t surprise me to hear Lyall say that but it’s important you channel that.

“It’s about getting the balance right about realising what you are doing well.

“I say to them every game: Try to play your perfect match.

“That’s what the aim should be for any player, any manager – you are always striving for that.

“The whole group here is about that.

“It’s about improvement, individually and as a team.”

Meanwhile, a youthful Dundee side travelled to Reserve League leaders Queen’s Park yesterday. Striker Euan Mutale scored in a 1-1 draw.

Conversation