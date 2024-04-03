Dundee’s ‘dynamic’ midfield three delighting manager Tony Docherty as Mo Sylla earns special praise

Tony Docherty is delighted with the “dynamic” of Dundee’s midfield three after an unbeaten March for the Dark Blues.

Luke McCowan has been the star man for much of the season but he’s been challenged for that mantle in recent weeks by Scotland U/21 man Lyall Cameron.

And midfield enforcer Mo Sylla has made himself a real fans favourite with some fine displays of late.

The Frenchman was excellent in the weekend win over St Johnstone.

Since the start of 2024, Sylla has started eight games – Dundee have picked up 17 points from those games.

He’s made himself crucial to the Dark Blues says manager Docherty.

“Mo has shown real consistency,” the Dens boss said.

“He’s become a real pivotal player for us.

“It’s such an important role in the midfield.

“I think the balance of the midfield three and the dynamic between the three has been really good.

“It allows Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron to be really positive and offensive in the way they play because they have the insurance of Mo behind them.

“He’s a really intelligent footballer, he knows the game and he knows his role in the team.

“He’s very rangy and that’s to his advantage. Mo is a good player. He’s fantastic at breaking up play but he also makes good decisions on the ball.

“Long may that continue.”

‘Hungry players desperate for more success’

Talks continue with McCowan over an extension to his current contract.

The former Ayr man added another assist to his list at the weekend as he set up Amadou Bakayoko’s McDiarmid Park winner.

But it was Cameron who stole the show by firing in the opening goal with a superb long-range lob.

After the game, the youngster revealed he feels he has “underachieved” this season despite a very credible five goals in his maiden Premiership campaign.

“That’s what I love about Lyall,” Docherty added.

“It’s typical of the whole group, to be honest.

“They are all looking to achieve more.

“When I came into the club, I said that’s the type of player I want to work with. Guys like Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan, young and hungry players desperate for more success.

“It doesn’t surprise me to hear Lyall say that but it’s important you channel that.

“It’s about getting the balance right about realising what you are doing well.

“I say to them every game: Try to play your perfect match.

“That’s what the aim should be for any player, any manager – you are always striving for that.

“The whole group here is about that.

“It’s about improvement, individually and as a team.”

Meanwhile, a youthful Dundee side travelled to Reserve League leaders Queen’s Park yesterday. Striker Euan Mutale scored in a 1-1 draw.