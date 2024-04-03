Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9

Artur Szyncel had to give up his job and had his licence revoked after a series of motoring offences.

By Jamie Buchan
Artur Szyncel leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
A former Bear Scotland safety inspector was caught speeding on the notorious A9 in Perthshire at more than 100mph.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Artur Szyncel had to give up his job and had his licence revoked after a series of motoring offences.

The 27-year-old was handed further penalty points when he admitted a charge of careless driving on the A9, between Gleneagles and Blackford, on May 28 last year.

Szyncel, who now works for a car valet company, cannot explain why he was speeding along the dual carriageway.

But he is keen to get back behind the wheel, the court was told.

‘Doesn’t care for traffic laws’

Sheriff Martin Edington told the 27-year-old: “You have now accumulated three road traffic convictions in a very short space of time.

”It certainly suggests to me that you don’t care very much for road traffic laws.”

He said: “I am going to give you the opportunity to prove you have indeed learned your lesson.

”If you don’t, you will simply be disqualified again and again.”

Szyncel, of Hermitage Drive, Perth, was fined £400 and had seven penalty points put on his licence.

In no hurry

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Szyncel was clocked driving a BMW 435D southbound at 101mph at around 9.55am.

The speed limit on the stretch of road is 70mph, she said.

Syzncel’s lawyer said there was “no explanation for going at that speed.”

He said: “It wasn’t as if he was in a hurry to get anywhere.

”Mr Syzncel has had his licence revoked and he is in the position of being a learner driver again.”

The lawyer added: “He is anxious to get his licence back.

“He had to give up a good job he previously had.

“It may seem somewhat ironic but he was a road safety inspector for Bear Scotland.”

The court heard Syzncel’s current job does not involve driving vehicles.

“He realises he is going to have to drive more carefully in the future,” the solicitor said.

