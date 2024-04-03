Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9

A former Bear Scotland safety inspector was caught speeding on the notorious A9 in Perthshire at more than 100mph.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Artur Szyncel had to give up his job and had his licence revoked after a series of motoring offences.

The 27-year-old was handed further penalty points when he admitted a charge of careless driving on the A9, between Gleneagles and Blackford, on May 28 last year.

Szyncel, who now works for a car valet company, cannot explain why he was speeding along the dual carriageway.

But he is keen to get back behind the wheel, the court was told.

‘Doesn’t care for traffic laws’

Sheriff Martin Edington told the 27-year-old: “You have now accumulated three road traffic convictions in a very short space of time.

”It certainly suggests to me that you don’t care very much for road traffic laws.”

He said: “I am going to give you the opportunity to prove you have indeed learned your lesson.

”If you don’t, you will simply be disqualified again and again.”

Szyncel, of Hermitage Drive, Perth, was fined £400 and had seven penalty points put on his licence.

In no hurry

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Szyncel was clocked driving a BMW 435D southbound at 101mph at around 9.55am.

The speed limit on the stretch of road is 70mph, she said.

Syzncel’s lawyer said there was “no explanation for going at that speed.”

He said: “It wasn’t as if he was in a hurry to get anywhere.

”Mr Syzncel has had his licence revoked and he is in the position of being a learner driver again.”

The lawyer added: “He is anxious to get his licence back.

“He had to give up a good job he previously had.

“It may seem somewhat ironic but he was a road safety inspector for Bear Scotland.”

The court heard Syzncel’s current job does not involve driving vehicles.

“He realises he is going to have to drive more carefully in the future,” the solicitor said.

