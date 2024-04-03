James McPake gives update on fitness of Dunfermline trio ahead of Partick Thistle clash

Dunfermline are sweating over the fitness of one midfielder but are hopeful another will be available to face Partick Thistle this weekend.

The Pars have ordered hospitals tests for Paul Allan after he picked up a hamstring injury against Arbroath on Saturday.

The 24-year-old brilliantly curled in his second goal of the season with a magnificent free-kick in the 3-2 victory at Gayfield.

However, he was later replaced by Joe Chalmers with the muscle problem with 18 minutes remaining.

Allan himself was a sixth-minute substitute for Chris Hamilton and the Fifers will carefully monitor the vice-captain this week.

Hamilton sustained a head knock and was keen to carry on but was replaced as a precaution.

On the same venue back in December, the former Hearts youngster suffered a broken cheekbone. Dunfermline were keen not to take any chances with his fitness on this occasion.

Manager James McPake said: “We are monitoring Hammy (Hamilton) but we are hoping to have him available for Saturday.

“We are still waiting on Paul Allan’s scan to discover the extent of his hamstring injury.”

Three in a row

Miles Welch-Hayes was also an absentee against Arbroath after picking up an impact injury on his lower leg in the 1-0 victory over Morton at Cappielow.

But the on-loan Livingston defender is expected to be available for the visit of Thistle this weekend.

Dunfermline’s victory at Gayfield was their third in a row. That is something they had not previously achieved in an at-times troubled campaign.

It is a sequence that has eased – but not yet dispelled – fears of being dragged into a dogfight to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Instead, the Pars have given themselves an opportunity of making a push to finish in fourth and earn a shot at promotion back to the Premiership.

“It is the first time this season we’ve done this,” said McPake of his side’s third successive win. “It’s not easy to do it in this league.

“It’s a very challenging league and to win three in a row is difficult. Particularly with two away from home and at two really difficult venues in Cappielow and Gayfield.

“And then we had Dundee United at the start of that run.

“That’s the positive, and we’re above the 40 points that we had set out as a minimum [target] at the start of the season.

“Now, we move on to this week.”