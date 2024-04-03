James McPake gives update on fitness of Dunfermline trio ahead of Partick Thistle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake gives update on fitness of Dunfermline trio ahead of Partick Thistle clash

The Pars lost both Chris Hamilton and his replacement, Paul Allan, to injury against Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan runs with the ball at his feet with Malachi Fagan-Walcott watching on.
Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are sweating over the fitness of one midfielder but are hopeful another will be available to face Partick Thistle this weekend.

The Pars have ordered hospitals tests for Paul Allan after he picked up a hamstring injury against Arbroath on Saturday.

The 24-year-old brilliantly curled in his second goal of the season with a magnificent free-kick in the 3-2 victory at Gayfield.

However, he was later replaced by Joe Chalmers with the muscle problem with 18 minutes remaining.

Arms outstretched, Paul Allan is congratulated by team-mate Josh Edwards after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Paul Allan (right) celebrates scoring for Dunfermline with a free-kick against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Allan himself was a sixth-minute substitute for Chris Hamilton and the Fifers will carefully monitor the vice-captain this week.

Hamilton sustained a head knock and was keen to carry on but was replaced as a precaution.

On the same venue back in December, the former Hearts youngster suffered a broken cheekbone. Dunfermline were keen not to take any chances with his fitness on this occasion.

Manager James McPake said: “We are monitoring Hammy (Hamilton) but we are hoping to have him available for Saturday.

“We are still waiting on Paul Allan’s scan to discover the extent of his hamstring injury.”

Three in a row

Miles Welch-Hayes was also an absentee against Arbroath after picking up an impact injury on his lower leg in the 1-0 victory over Morton at Cappielow.

But the on-loan Livingston defender is expected to be available for the visit of Thistle this weekend.

Dunfermline’s victory at Gayfield was their third in a row. That is something they had not previously achieved in an at-times troubled campaign.

It is a sequence that has eased – but not yet dispelled – fears of being dragged into a dogfight to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Instead, the Pars have given themselves an opportunity of making a push to finish in fourth and earn a shot at promotion back to the Premiership.

Dunfermline manager James McPake puts his arm around Chris Hamilton after the midfielder is treated for a head knock.
Dunfermline manager James McPake (right) puts his arm around Chris Hamilton after the midfielder is treated for a head knock. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It is the first time this season we’ve done this,” said McPake of his side’s third successive win. “It’s not easy to do it in this league.

“It’s a very challenging league and to win three in a row is difficult. Particularly with two away from home and at two really difficult venues in Cappielow and Gayfield.

“And then we had Dundee United at the start of that run.

“That’s the positive, and we’re above the 40 points that we had set out as a minimum [target] at the start of the season.

“Now, we move on to this week.”

