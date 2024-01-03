Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain Chris Hamilton reveals steps taken to ensure he made quick-fire comeback from painful ‘dent’ in cheekbone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain Chris Hamilton reveals steps taken to ensure he made quick-fire comeback from painful ‘dent’ in cheekbone

The stand-in defender suffered the injury against Arbroath two days before Christmas.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton adjusts his protective face mask during the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton adjusts his protective face mask during the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Chris Hamilton has revealed he turned down surgery on his fractured cheekbone so he could return to action as quickly as possible with Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars vice-captain made his comeback in Tuesday’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers with the aid of a mask.

He was left with a ‘dent’ on the side of his face after a kick from Arbroath striker Jay Bird in the 1-1 draw between the teams on December 23.

The 22-year-old feared he was set for a significant spell on the sidelines with the injury.

Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton stretches for the ball as he plays with the aid of a protective face mask against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton (foreground) played with the aid of a protective face mask against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But, in the end, he sat out only one game – Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ayr United – after consulting with medics and deciding against an operation.

He said: “I spoke to the specialist on Sunday and he was happy for me to play with the mask with little risk involved.

“I had the option [of surgery]. I’ve a small dent on the side of my face so it would be to put that back into place.

“But I think I’m just going to go without it and just keep playing.

DAFC defender: ‘They saw the dent’

“It was sore at the time. To be fair, the physio and the Arbroath doctor handled it well.

“I was wanting to try and play on and see if it would settle down!

“But they saw the dent straight away and realised what it could’ve been.

“So, fair play to them for taking control and getting me off.

Chris Hamilton, wearing a protective face mask, holds his head in his hands during the Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Chris Hamilton’s comeback for Dunfermline Athletic ended in a Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I feared it could’ve been a while out. With injuries like this, it’s really hard to find anything online – papers, things like that.

“You really need to speak to a specialist who deals with sports people.”

Hamilton has confessed he had little chance to try out his protective mask before taking on Raith, and found it awkward.

He added: “I was happy to wear it but it’s a wee a bit different. You lose a wee bit of your vision but it’s not too bad.

Hamilton: ‘It affected me’

“It affected me a wee bit. I’d only trained with it once after getting the all-clear so it took a bit of getting used to.

“I’m not sure how many games [I’ll have to wear it], at least a couple more.”

Hamilton has moved back into central defence this season due to injuries to skipper Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen.

And he himself was accidentally involved in another stopper, Sam Fisher, sustaining a second head knock in the space of just over a fortnight in the defeat to Rovers.

Ahead of Friday night’s trip to face Queen’s Park at Hampden, he explained: “There was lots of blood, it really didn’t look great.

“I know my stud has maybe caught him on the nose and it looked a really sore one.

Chris Hamilton kneels in front of Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher as his team-mate gets treatment for a facial wound during the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Chris Hamilton (number 5) kneels as Dunfermline Athletic team-mate Sam Fisher gets treatment for a facial wound. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I am gutted for him. Centre backs are cursed here. It’s mental. I’ve never seen anything like this in my career.

“It’s strange injuries as well. My cheekbone, Sam’s nose and Bene’s [broken] foot earlier in the season.

“It seems to be happening every few weeks but we can’t use it as an excuse.

“We need to keep going, we’ve bodies who can fill in and the boys are doing that just now.”

More from Football

Dan O'Reilly celebrates his winning goal in the Fife derby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O'Reilly opens up on Raith Rovers future - both short-term and long -…
Owen Beck takes on Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Bids for former Dundee loan star Owen Beck reportedly rejected by Liverpool
The Dunfermline v Raith Rovers game at East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Teenager, 17, arrested after Raith Rovers fan attacked following Fife derby
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
5 Fife derby talking points after Raith Rovers stay top of the Championship and…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim…
Raith Rovers fan attacked
Dunfermline 'ultras' slam gang who put Raith fan, 18, in hospital
fan attacked after Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic match
Players condemn gang who attacked Raith Rovers fan after Dunfermline game
Owen Beck
Dundee and Owen Beck: Anatomy of a loan that went too well
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Dan O'Reilly new contract hopes - and fears…
Jim McIntyre watches Arbroath lose 3-0 against Dundee United
Jim McIntyre in Arbroath new signing timeline as boss reveals Lichties ace playing with…