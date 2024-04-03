Road Test: Is the Ford Puma ST a worthy successor to the Fiesta ST?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Is the Ford Puma ST a worthy successor to the Fiesta ST?

With Ford killing off its superb hot hatch, our motoring editor drives its hot SUV sibling.

The Ford Puma ST atop Dundee Law. Image: Jack McKeown
The Ford Puma ST atop Dundee Law. Image: Jack McKeown
By Jack McKeown

I’ve no issue with the transition to electric cars but they are going to change the landscape. Certain types of car may no longer exist.

Sports cars like the Mazda MX-5 might be among them. It’s hard to make a lightweight roadster with a bulky battery.

Another endangered species is the hot hatch. Souped up, speedy versions of everyday superminis have been a staple of the Scottish motoring scene since the 1970s.

The Ford Puma ST is a good looking and fast SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.

One of the best was the Ford Fiesta ST. Very sadly, Ford discontinued the Fiesta a couple of years ago, at the same time putting the hot hatch version to the sword.

The Ford Puma ST might be the next best thing. A crossover based on the same platform as the Fiesta, the Puma was crowned Scottish Car of the Year in 2020.

The judges – myself included – praised it for being an SUV that drives as nicely as the excellent hatchback it’s based on.

Under the bonnet

The Puma ST is the hot SUV version of the car. It shares a platform, engine and lots of other parts with the excellent Fiesta ST. For those who value practicality, it’s more spacious and has a larger boot than the Fiesta.

You have a choice of two engines. There’s a 1.5 litre with 197bhp or, more recently added to the range, 1.0 litre with 168bhp and mild hybrid technology.

There’s a choice of 1.0 or 1.5 litre engines. Image: Jack McKeown.

I spent a week with the 1.0 litre version, which is only available with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s slightly slower than the 1.5 litre model, taking 7.4 seconds to do the 0-62mph sprint compared to 6.7 seconds.

The Puma ST is a worthy successor to the discontinued Fiesta ST. Image: Jack McKeown.

It’s still pretty fast though. If you’d told me 10 years ago that a 1.0 litre car would be this quick I’d have laughed at you.

The small engine means good economy too. Over a week of driving in Dundee, Perthshire and Angus I was around 3mpg shy of the car’s official 44.8mpg figure.

Ride and handling

With their higher right height and taller roofline, SUVs don’t handle as well as hatchbacks. And the Puma ST doesn’t handle quite as well as the superb Fiesta ST. It comes very close though.

The steering is light but accurate. Grip is excellent and there’s no body roll unless you’re cornering extremely hard. It’s easy and fun to throw through a series of bends.

The Puma handles well. Image: Ford.

Some rival sports SUVs offer four-wheel drive but the Puma ST is front-wheel drive only. Not many buyers will need the extra traction – you’re not going to go off-road in it – and the lack of heavy four-wheel drive gubbins helps keep the car’s weight down.

The ST version has stiffer suspension than the standard Puma to boost its handling abilities. Its ride is firm but doesn’t feel harsh.

On poor quality, pothole-infested roads it’s not the most comfortable machine, but it does well on smoother surfaces. I did a couple of longer drives and didn’t find the journeys tiring.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is easy to differentiate from the standard Puma. There are figure-hugging Recaro sports seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and lots of ST emblems scattered around.

The seats are heated (a must at this time of year in Scotland) and have adjustable lumbar support. Most people shouldn’t have difficulty finding a comfortable driving position.

The cabin has Recaro seats and a flat-bottomed wheel. Image: Ford.

Prices for the Puma ST start at around the £31,000 mark. That’s a full £12,000 cheaper than Volkswagen’s T-Roc R.

There’s an even bigger price gap between the Puma and the Audi SQ2 and Cupra Formentor, both of which cost upwards of £45,000.

Those cars all come with a good bit more power than the Puma as well as four-wheel drive, but even with that it’s hard to justify the additional outlay.

The Ford Puma ST offers good value for money. Image: Ford.

I never felt the Puma ST was lacking in power or needed four-wheel drive. A good chassis and strong driving dynamics are a lot more important than how many horses are under the bonnet or which wheels the engine powers.

The Ford Puma ST is a great car to drive and comes with an attractive price tag. That makes it one of the best Sports SUVs on the market.

 

Facts

Price: £31,760

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 130mph

Economy: 44.8mpg

CO2 emissions: 144g/km

More from Motoring

The first Cyberbeast has gone to auction this week with no reserve price. (Credit Sotheby’s motorsport)
First Tesla Cyberbeast heads under the hammer at auction
The new electric Alpine A290 will have its world debut at the 24 hours of Le Mans in June. (Credit: Alpine cars Media)
New Alpine A290 will make its world debut at Le Mans 24
More and more drivers are being affected by dazzling car headlamps. (Credit: PA Archive/PA Images Andrew Milligan)
Government to launch study into headlight glare following petition
Driving abroad requires some extra considerations (GEM Motoring Assist)
What do I need to know about driving abroad in 2024?
Research into headlight glare is to be launched following concerns about drivers being dazzled, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)
Ministers to launch review into headlight glare as drivers report being dazzled
The Honda e:NY1 has had its starting price lowered to boost its appeal. (Credit: Honda press UK)
Honda slashes prices for its e:NY1 electric SUV
The Honda FCX Clarity was the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle to go on sale and was bespoke to the Japanese and Californian market. (Credit: Honda press UK)
The hydrogen cars of the past and present
The CX-60 certainly felt large around the streets of Amsterdam
Long-term report: The Mazda CX-60 sets out on another European adventure
Many Michelin Green-starred restaurants have good access to EV charging
These Michelin Green Star restaurants are a must-visit for EV drivers
A trained technician will be on hand to complete the installation
What do I need to know about getting an electric car charger installed at…

Conversation