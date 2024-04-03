Angus baker’s ‘sassy’ fish pie to be scrutinised on Channel 4 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus baker’s ‘sassy’ fish pie to be scrutinised on Channel 4 show

Hayley Wilkes will appear on Aldi's Next Big Thing.

By Ben MacDonald
Hayley Wilkes, WeeCOOK founder
Hayley Wilkes will feature on the new Channel 4 series. Image: Clarion

The founder of popular bakery WeeCOOK is hoping to wow supermarket giants Aldi with her ‘sassy’ fish pie.

Hayley Wilkes, from Barry Downs, is set to appear on Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’.

The six-part series sees suppliers compete in categories including dinners and baked goods.

Products are then presented to Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s managing director of buying.

She will deliberate on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to two.

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris who will report back their findings to Julie.

The three then taste-test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner, which will appear as a ‘Specialbuy’ in more than 1,000 stores.

WeeCOOK fishwife pie to feature on Channel 4 show

Having established WeeCOOK Kitchen in 2011, Hayley was picked from hundreds of applicants for the show.

Viewers will see her present the multi-award winning, hand-filled, fishwife pie to the judges.

She said: “The fishwife pie, as a girl growing up in the 90s, is my homage to girl power.

It’s not like a normal fisherman’s pie. This is like the sassy, Scottish little sister of the fisherman’s pie – the next-gen as it were.”

Hayley has put a spin on the traditional fish pie. Image: Clarion
She is hoping to secure a contract with supermarket giant Aldi. Image: Clarion

A change from the traditional fish pie, the fishwife pie is filled with Scottish haddock, smoked haddock, salmon and local Arbroath Smokies, bound together in a family recipe of fish stock and parsley sauce.

Hayley said: “In Scotland there’s a massive pie scene.

“Meat pies are traditionally very popular here, but our pies are different. Each is hand filled and hand finished.”

You’ll be able to find out if the fishwife pie makes it onto Aldi shelves at 8pm on Tuesday, April 9.

