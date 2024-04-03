Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer told to pay back £30k she embezzled

Mhairi Ovenstone took the club funds to pay for her gambling problem.

By Ciaran Shanks
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Mhairi Ovenstone.

A crooked gymnastics club treasurer has been ordered to pay back more than £30,000 she embezzled.

The non-profit Pegasus Gymnastics Club in Newport suffered financial strain because Mhairi Ovenstone made thousands of pounds of transfers to her own bank accounts to fund a gambling problem.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Ovenstone was trusted with sole access to the club accounts and disguised payments to herself under references such as “commission” and “A Star Leotards”.

The 48-year-old – a volunteer and treasurer between 2010 and 2020 – had drained the finances to such an extent the club was unable to pay for hall hires and emergency loans were sought.

Ovenstone was spared a prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to embezzling £30,176.51 between January 1 2017 and February 11 2020.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered her to pay back the exact sum as a compensation order.

She was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

Transfers to gambling sites

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said previously Ovenstone was the sole treasurer and signatory of the club’s bank account, in her name and the only person with access to the account.

“Between January and December 2017, various transfers totalling £9,200 were transferred to her personal bank account.

“These were illegitimate.

“They had various references including ‘commission’, ‘A Star Leotards’ and ‘volunteers Christmas’, therefore appearing to be club-related.”

Transfers were made to online gambling sites including Virgin Games.

Ovenstone’s bank account was overdrawn at various times.

In 2018, a club member messaged Ovenstone to say halls hire had not been paid, believing there were sufficient funds to cover the cost.

It was revealed unpaid lets totalled £4,000, to which Ovenstone said: “I’ll sort it.”

Grant funding or a loan was suggested as possible solutions, to which Ovenstone said: “Yeah but I’m a signatory and I have a s*** credit rating.”

Ovenstone later informed committee members coaches had not been paid and said some club members had not been paying fees.

The transfers continued through 2019 and into early 2020.

Financial statements confirmed the club was “in a poorer financial position than it should have been.”

Ovenstone, of Crosshill Terrace in Wormit, resigned in 2020 saying she had been ill and had suffered a mental breakdown in May of that year.

