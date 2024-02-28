Tayside gymnastics club treasurer embezzled £30k from group to feed gambling habit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside gymnastics club treasurer embezzled £30k from group to feed gambling habit

Mhairi Ovenstone had sole control over the club's funds as she was withdrawing the cash.

By Ciaran Shanks
Mhairi Ovenstone covered her head as she left court.
A Tayside gymnastics club treasurer admitted she embezzled more than £30,000 from the group to fund a gambling habit.

Mhairi Ovenstone made thousands of pounds worth of transfers at a time from the coffers of the non-profit Pegasus Gymnastics Club in Newport to her own bank accounts.

Ovenstone had sole access to the club account and would often disguise the payments to herself under references titled “commission” and “A Star Leotards”.

The 48-year-old’s downfall began when the club was unable to pay for two hall hires in 2018.

Withdrawals from club account

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Ovenstone, who is in employment, was volunteer treasurer and a committee member at the club between 2010 and 2020.

According to prosecutor Lynne Mannion, her role involved dealing with all invoices and bills and ensuring funds were spent properly.

Mrs Mannion said: “She was the sole treasurer and signatory of the club’s bank account, which was in her name.

“She was the only person with access to the account.

“Between January and December 2017, various transfers totalling £9,200 were transferred to her personal bank account.

“These were illegitimate.

“They had various references including ‘commission’, ‘A Star Leotards’ and ‘volunteers Christmas’, therefore appearing to be club-related.”

Transfers were made to online gambling sites including Virgin Games.

Ovenstone’s bank account was overdrawn at various times.

Hall hire questions

In 2018, a club member messaged Ovenstone to say the hire of halls had not been paid, believing there were sufficient funds to cover the cost.

It was revealed unpaid lets totalled £4,000, to which Ovenstone said: “I’ll sort it.”

Grant funding or a loan was suggested as possible solutions, to which Ovenstone said: “Yeah but I’m a signatory and I have a s*** credit rating.”

Ovenstone later informed committee members coaches had not been paid and said some club members had not been paying fees.

Resignation and health claims

The transfers continued through 2019 and into early 2020.

Ovenstone was being pursued for financial statements.

The statements confirmed the club was, according to Mrs Mannion, “in a poorer financial position than it should have been.”

Ovenstone, of Crosshill Terrace in Wormit, resigned in 2020 saying she had been ill and had suffered from a mental breakdown in May of that year.

She pled guilty to embezzling £30,176.51 on various occasions between January 1 2017 and February 11 2020 while acting as treasurer of Pegasus Gymnastics Club.

The charge states she transferred funds held in the bank account of the club to two accounts held in her name.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until April for reports to be prepared.

