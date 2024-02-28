Dundee star Aaron Donnelly reveals Celtic clash will be family affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Aaron Donnelly reveals Celtic clash will be family affair

Northern Irishman Donnelly will have plenty of support at Celtic Park.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS

Dundee’s clash with Celtic will be a real family affair for Aaron Donnelly.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest defender will be roared on by his own special supporters club from his home in Northern Ireland.

It should be a memorable occasion to savour for self-confessed Hoops fan Donnelly, who has impressed in Dark Blue.

However, he insists his No.1 priority is securing a result against all the odds for Dundee, who are determined to respond positively after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.

The 20-year-old said: “We know we weren’t as good as we could be. However, we are ready to bounce back against Celtic and come out fighting.

“We know how tough a place Parkhead is to go to but we will go with a game plan and try to get a result.

Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly holds off Simon Murray of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

“Celtic are a phenomenal team but if we can get something, it will show the character we have in the team. We will be ready for the challenge.

“At the start of the season, I travelled to Parkhead with the squad but I was injured.

“So I am really looking forward to the game, especially as I am a Celtic fan!

“A lot of my family and friends are coming over from Ireland for the game.

“I think eight of my mates and a few of my aunties, uncles and cousins will be there as well.

“It will be a big occasion for me and I am really looking forward to it but I will try to put that to the back of my mind and just concentrate on the game.

“It will be good to see everyone afterwards and hopefully it will be good for them to watch me playing on such a big occasion.”

Aaron Donnelly in action for Northern Ireland U/21s. Image: SNS

Despite Dundee’s defeat at Easter Road, they remain in sixth place in the Premiership.

And Donnelly insists the Dark Blues are determined to finish the regular season in the top half of the table.

The highly-rated Northern Ireland Under-21 star added: “People say we are a newly-promoted team but I think as you can see by the league that we can push for top six.

“Obviously the No.1 priority at the start of the season was staying in the league.

“But now we know what we can do within the league. We know we can fight against big teams and get results.

“So we will go to Celtic and treat it as just another game to try to get points on the board.

“From a personal viewpoint, I just want to play as many games until the end of the season to showcase what I can do first and foremost to the gaffer and the fans.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash
Loan star Charlie Reilly in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee…
Dundee players dispute a penalty decision against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee's penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season
Dundee star Luke McCowan takes on Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Luke McCowan insists Dundee must own their poor display in defeat at Hibs
Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs disappointment - including Trevor Carson, tickets and Luke…
Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Hibs defeat as he refuses to criticise Trevor…
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs 2-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as off-colour Dark Blues taste defeat
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Luke McCowan: Dundee must capitalise on Hibs fans' restlessness
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee to be roared on by bumper support at Hibs as Dark Blues sell…
Ricki Lamie
Ricki Lamie to make Dundee stay permanent after penning pre-contract at Dens Park

Conversation