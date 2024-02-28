Dundee star Aaron Donnelly reveals Celtic clash will be family affair

Dundee’s clash with Celtic will be a real family affair for Aaron Donnelly.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest defender will be roared on by his own special supporters club from his home in Northern Ireland.

It should be a memorable occasion to savour for self-confessed Hoops fan Donnelly, who has impressed in Dark Blue.

However, he insists his No.1 priority is securing a result against all the odds for Dundee, who are determined to respond positively after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.

The 20-year-old said: “We know we weren’t as good as we could be. However, we are ready to bounce back against Celtic and come out fighting.

“We know how tough a place Parkhead is to go to but we will go with a game plan and try to get a result.

“Celtic are a phenomenal team but if we can get something, it will show the character we have in the team. We will be ready for the challenge.

“At the start of the season, I travelled to Parkhead with the squad but I was injured.

“So I am really looking forward to the game, especially as I am a Celtic fan!

“A lot of my family and friends are coming over from Ireland for the game.

“I think eight of my mates and a few of my aunties, uncles and cousins will be there as well.

“It will be a big occasion for me and I am really looking forward to it but I will try to put that to the back of my mind and just concentrate on the game.

“It will be good to see everyone afterwards and hopefully it will be good for them to watch me playing on such a big occasion.”

Despite Dundee’s defeat at Easter Road, they remain in sixth place in the Premiership.

And Donnelly insists the Dark Blues are determined to finish the regular season in the top half of the table.

The highly-rated Northern Ireland Under-21 star added: “People say we are a newly-promoted team but I think as you can see by the league that we can push for top six.

“Obviously the No.1 priority at the start of the season was staying in the league.

“But now we know what we can do within the league. We know we can fight against big teams and get results.

“So we will go to Celtic and treat it as just another game to try to get points on the board.

“From a personal viewpoint, I just want to play as many games until the end of the season to showcase what I can do first and foremost to the gaffer and the fans.”