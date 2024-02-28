Daughter’s delight at painting tribute to Dundee music shop legend Breeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Daughter’s delight at painting tribute to Dundee music shop legend Breeks

The artwork of the late Alastair Brodie, who ran Groucho's, was commissioned by daughter Jenny.

By Kieran Webster
Jenny Brodie and artist Steven Higginson with the portrait of Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jenny Brodie and artist Steven Higginson with the portrait of Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The daughter of Dundee music shop legend Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie says she is delighted with an artist’s tribute to the late Groucho’s owner.

Jenny Brodie commissioned artist Steven Higginson to capture Breeks in an oil painting.

The artwork shows Breeks – who died aged 65 in 2019 – sitting on a bucket in his beloved Nethergate shop, and surrounded by records.

The full painting of Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Breeks ran Groucho’s for decades. Image: DC Thomson

According to Jenny, the painting showcases Breeks’ loves in life – paying homage to Jimmy Hendrix and Oor Wullie, along with the shop he ran for 42 years.

Jenny told The Courier: “Steven has done a really good job and captured his essence.

“He captured who he was beyond Mr Groucho – lots of people knew him as that, but this brings it back to who he was and what he loved.

Family ‘delighted’ with Breeks Brodie tribute painting

“I’m delighted with how he’s managed to do that. The feedback from the family has been really nice too.

“The painting looks at who my dad was: loving records, Oor Wullie and the Broons.”

The picture was inspired by a photo of Breeks in Grouchos, but with a few changes to reflect the things he loved.

Jenny and Breeks in Spain.
Jenny and Breeks in Spain. Image: Jenny Brodie
Jenny and Breeks in their younger days.
Jenny and Breeks during their younger days. Image: Jenny Brodie

Jenny said: “In the original, he was on a stool but that got changed to a bucket.

“There’s a mouse too which is wee Jeemy – Oor Wuillie’s mouse.

“The album is Jimi Hendrix’s Axis: Bold as Love which was one of his favourites.

Jenny with the painting of her dad Breeks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I sent over his album so Steven could work it in, rather than having a Beatles track.

“I felt it was a nice switch.”

Jenny said she asked Steven to paint the picture after being inspired by some of his previous works.

‘Breeks was so well-loved’

The artist told The Courier: “I’d been working on a series of portraits of local people, and Jenny asked me to do this.

“I altered the photo quite a bit to make him look bigger and more commanding and changed some of the records.

“There are a few nods to Oor Wullie with the mouse and the bucket.

Steven shows Jenny the finished artwork. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jenny says she is delighted with the portrait. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I slowly worked left to right doing the record spines and did everything but Breeks’ head and shoulders.

“It was to focus on his personality and likeness.

“With this one, because Breeks was so well-loved, I made sure to spend a long time getting it spot on.”

