Daughter’s delight at painting tribute to Dundee music shop legend Breeks

The daughter of Dundee music shop legend Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie says she is delighted with an artist’s tribute to the late Groucho’s owner.

Jenny Brodie commissioned artist Steven Higginson to capture Breeks in an oil painting.

The artwork shows Breeks – who died aged 65 in 2019 – sitting on a bucket in his beloved Nethergate shop, and surrounded by records.

According to Jenny, the painting showcases Breeks’ loves in life – paying homage to Jimmy Hendrix and Oor Wullie, along with the shop he ran for 42 years.

Jenny told The Courier: “Steven has done a really good job and captured his essence.

“He captured who he was beyond Mr Groucho – lots of people knew him as that, but this brings it back to who he was and what he loved.

“I’m delighted with how he’s managed to do that. The feedback from the family has been really nice too.

“The painting looks at who my dad was: loving records, Oor Wullie and the Broons.”

The picture was inspired by a photo of Breeks in Grouchos, but with a few changes to reflect the things he loved.

Jenny said: “In the original, he was on a stool but that got changed to a bucket.

“There’s a mouse too which is wee Jeemy – Oor Wuillie’s mouse.

“The album is Jimi Hendrix’s Axis: Bold as Love which was one of his favourites.

“I sent over his album so Steven could work it in, rather than having a Beatles track.

“I felt it was a nice switch.”

Jenny said she asked Steven to paint the picture after being inspired by some of his previous works.

The artist told The Courier: “I’d been working on a series of portraits of local people, and Jenny asked me to do this.

“I altered the photo quite a bit to make him look bigger and more commanding and changed some of the records.

“There are a few nods to Oor Wullie with the mouse and the bucket.

“I slowly worked left to right doing the record spines and did everything but Breeks’ head and shoulders.

“It was to focus on his personality and likeness.

“With this one, because Breeks was so well-loved, I made sure to spend a long time getting it spot on.”