Anger and disgust at Stagecoach bus cuts in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger and disgust at Stagecoach bus cuts in Perth and Kinross

People living in the Carse of Gowrie say the changes will leave them "isolated".

By Chloe Burrell
Stagecoach is planning to cut several services in Perth and Kinross. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stagecoach is planning to cut several services in Perth and Kinross. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Residents have expressed anger and disgust at plans to cut bus services across Perth and Kinross.

Stagecoach East Scotland has revealed a proposed new timetable for the end of April – admitting the changes will leave some passengers “disappointed”.

The plans include scrapping the X7 which connects several parts of the Carse of Gowrie with Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital.

Journeys would also be cut on a number of other routes.

News of the cuts has sparked a backlash from people living throughout Perth and Kinross.

‘The only way to prevent this is an outcry’

Glendoick Garden Centre is among those to criticise the plans.

A post on Facebook said: “Stagecoach are proposing to cut ALL services between Perth and Dundee calling at intermediate villages.

“The only way to prevent this is an outcry. Glendoick workers use these services EVERY day.

“Customers, tourists use these services. People who live here use these services.”

Glendoick Garden Centre is calling for an “outcry” over the bus plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Posting on Councillor Angus Forbes’ Facebook page, Lisa Sage said: “This is absolutely disgusting!

“It will leave people in the villages isolated and unable to go anywhere.”

Marie McLauchlan posted: “This is appalling! What are they thinking? No thought in this at all.”

Agnes Milne wrote: “This is totally unacceptable. There are lots of people who don’t drive and rely on the buses.”

Kevin Gunn said: “This needs stopped and if allowed, you should hang your head in shame.

“The people of the Carse lost the Invergowrie GP and moved to Dundee which now means people who can’t drive need to get two buses just to get to their appointments.”

‘Scandalous’ Stagecoach bus cuts in Perth and Kinross

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Jamie Beatson said: “The plan to scrap all daytime services Monday to Friday along the Carse of Gowrie is absolutely absurd. Scandalous.”

Residents on the North Muirton Community Facebook page also hit out.

Valerie Marshall said: “How are people without cars supposed to get to hospital, to visit relatives or for appointments, if there is no transport?

“This is disgusting. Perth needs to get another bus company in competition with Stagecoach.”

However, Greg Morgan replied: “Obviously not cost-effective, sometimes these buses run empty or (with) very few passengers.”

‘Stagecoach’s solution is to reduce service rather than fighting for custom’

Locals on the Inchture Area Newsletter page also expressed concerns.

Marianne Cranwell posted: “It’s no wonder people have moved to the Ember (bus service) or just drive.

“Stagecoach is twice the price for half the service.”

Mike Scullion wrote: “Typical Stagecoach! Reduced usage is because the service they offer has not been up to what it should be, hence the minute they have competitors offering a different service, their numbers reduce.

“Stagecoach’s solution (is to) reduce the service rather than fighting for the custom.”

The X7 bus is among those affected.

And on The Courier’s Facebook page, the news sparked hopes it might result in new services being created.

Bertie Newman said: “It might open the door to let other bus companies pick up routes, or even spark more community buses.”

Margaret Johnston replied: “(It would) be great if another company could take up the cancelled route.

“People would use them more if they were not breaking down all the time.”

The Courier previously reported how Stagecoach buses in Tayside and Fife were suffering hundreds of “technical issues” or faults every month.

Stagecoach East Scotland is encouraging locals to have their say on the planned bus changes via an online form before March 10.

  • How will the changes affect you? Let us know in the comments below

More from Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, Perthshire.
Objections lodged against latest Taymouth Castle building plan
A stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach reveals huge shake-up of Perth and Kinross buses including loss of services
The scene of the Aberfeldy murder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dog walker, 65, shot dead in Perthshire murder as estate pays tribute
Police standing guard at a building in Perth
No suspicious circumstances found in Perth death probe
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook
Gangland thug smacked Perth Prison guard in row over missing underpants
The former Straloch Primary School building.
Former Perthshire school could be turned into holiday let
St Leonard's Bank bridge, with car driving past tattered billboards
Is Perth eyesore bridge set for long-overdue facelift?
6
Group of parents standing outside Pitlochry High School.
Pitlochry parents fear moving leisure centre and library to school community campus will be…
Protestors outside Birnam Arts building by Dunkeld
'Save Birnam library' campaigners stage protest against council cuts
How the proposed new Lidl could look
Lidl reveals fresh plans for Perth supermarket as new 3D images released

Conversation