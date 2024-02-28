Anger and disgust at Stagecoach bus cuts in Perth and Kinross

Residents have expressed anger and disgust at plans to cut bus services across Perth and Kinross.

Stagecoach East Scotland has revealed a proposed new timetable for the end of April – admitting the changes will leave some passengers “disappointed”.

The plans include scrapping the X7 which connects several parts of the Carse of Gowrie with Perth Royal Infirmary and Ninewells Hospital.

Journeys would also be cut on a number of other routes.

News of the cuts has sparked a backlash from people living throughout Perth and Kinross.

‘The only way to prevent this is an outcry’

Glendoick Garden Centre is among those to criticise the plans.

A post on Facebook said: “Stagecoach are proposing to cut ALL services between Perth and Dundee calling at intermediate villages.

“The only way to prevent this is an outcry. Glendoick workers use these services EVERY day.

“Customers, tourists use these services. People who live here use these services.”

Posting on Councillor Angus Forbes’ Facebook page, Lisa Sage said: “This is absolutely disgusting!

“It will leave people in the villages isolated and unable to go anywhere.”

Marie McLauchlan posted: “This is appalling! What are they thinking? No thought in this at all.”

Agnes Milne wrote: “This is totally unacceptable. There are lots of people who don’t drive and rely on the buses.”

Kevin Gunn said: “This needs stopped and if allowed, you should hang your head in shame.

“The people of the Carse lost the Invergowrie GP and moved to Dundee which now means people who can’t drive need to get two buses just to get to their appointments.”

‘Scandalous’ Stagecoach bus cuts in Perth and Kinross

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Jamie Beatson said: “The plan to scrap all daytime services Monday to Friday along the Carse of Gowrie is absolutely absurd. Scandalous.”

Residents on the North Muirton Community Facebook page also hit out.

Valerie Marshall said: “How are people without cars supposed to get to hospital, to visit relatives or for appointments, if there is no transport?

“This is disgusting. Perth needs to get another bus company in competition with Stagecoach.”

However, Greg Morgan replied: “Obviously not cost-effective, sometimes these buses run empty or (with) very few passengers.”

‘Stagecoach’s solution is to reduce service rather than fighting for custom’

Locals on the Inchture Area Newsletter page also expressed concerns.

Marianne Cranwell posted: “It’s no wonder people have moved to the Ember (bus service) or just drive.

“Stagecoach is twice the price for half the service.”

Mike Scullion wrote: “Typical Stagecoach! Reduced usage is because the service they offer has not been up to what it should be, hence the minute they have competitors offering a different service, their numbers reduce.

“Stagecoach’s solution (is to) reduce the service rather than fighting for the custom.”

And on The Courier’s Facebook page, the news sparked hopes it might result in new services being created.

Bertie Newman said: “It might open the door to let other bus companies pick up routes, or even spark more community buses.”

Margaret Johnston replied: “(It would) be great if another company could take up the cancelled route.

“People would use them more if they were not breaking down all the time.”

The Courier previously reported how Stagecoach buses in Tayside and Fife were suffering hundreds of “technical issues” or faults every month.

Stagecoach East Scotland is encouraging locals to have their say on the planned bus changes via an online form before March 10.